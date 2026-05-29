Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Gerard and Miriam May 29, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerard, domestic short hairkAm%9:D 5C62>D:4=6 :D v6C2C5[ 2 d\J62C\@=5 DH66E962CE] s6DA:E6 36:?8 =67E 2=@?6 :? 2? 6>AEJ 9@FD6 2?5 @?=J 36:?8 765 @?46 2 H66<[ v6C2C5 DE:== 9@=5D @FE 9@A6 E92E 9:D ?6H 72>:=J H@?VE =6E 9:> 5@H?] w6VD =@@<:?8 7@C 32D:4 4C62EFC6 4@>7@CED =:<6 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6[ 2 D@7E 365[ 2 7F== 3@H= @7 7@@5 2?5 7C6D9 H2E6C] w6 =@G6D E@ 92G6 A6@A=6 E2=< E@ 9:> 3642FD6 96 925 366? 2=@?6 7@C D@ =@?8] x? 6I492?86[ v6C2C5 AC@>:D6D E@ C6A2J E96 72G@C H:E9 D@7E 9625 3FEED 2?5 ?@?\DE@A AFCC:?8] %9C@F89 9:D J62CD=@?8 @C562=[ v6C2C5 :D DE:== 2 =@G:?8 8FJ H:E9 2 3:8 962CE] w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am k9am|:C:2>[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9am People are also reading… Virginia Tech baseball gets NCAA bid, heading to Los Angeles On Smith Mountain Lake, a long drought meets a busy holiday weekend Public access to globally rare flower at Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County He spent decades in prison. How the botched murder case was uncovered Smith Mountain Arts Council announces Photo Show winners Quick-acting witnesses thwart robbery at Virginia Walmart Mabry Mill restaurant set to reopen after years closed NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Ferrum College announces new provost New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Charlottesville says reworked Lee statue can — not will — sit in a city park Martinsville says personal data may have been exposed in cyberattack Judge allows Trump to implement mail-in voting executive order Ticks are especially bad right now. How to stay safe kAm~C2?86 2?5 H9:E6 42ED 92G6 E96 >@DE F?:BF6 A6CD@?2=:E:6D[ 2?5 |:C:2> :D ?@ 6I46AE:@?P %9:D =62? `\J62C\@=5 2CC:G65 2E E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C 2D 2 DEC2J[ 3FE D96 46CE2:?=J 5@6D?VE 24E =:<6 @?6] |:C:2> :D =@G23=6[ 62DJ\8@:?8 2?5 7F? E@ 36 2C@F?5] $96 :D 2 A2>A6C65 8:C= H9@ 92D 6>3C2465 E96 :?5@@C\@?=J =:76DEJ=6] $96 =@G6D E@JD[ EC62ED[ @E96C 42ED 2?5 C6DA64E7F= 5@8D] |:C:2> 42? 62D:=J CF=6 E96 C@@DE H:E9 96C Q42E\E:EF56Q 2?5 96C BF66?\=:<6 3692G:@C] x7 J@FVC6 =@@<:?8 7@C 2 D>2CE[ D2DDJ 8:C= E@ 3C:?8 ;@J E@ J@FC =:76[ =@@< ?@ 7FCE96C E92? |:C:2>] $96 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Route 40/Franklin Street traffic alert and lane closure Westbound lanes on Route 40/Franklin Street near the Tractor Supply development will close May 14, with traffic shifted eastbound between CVS … Provided Parks and recreation earns VACo award for 2025 flag football tournament Orange County Parks & Recreation earned a VACo Achievement Award for its 2025 Elementary School Flag Football Tournament, hosted with the … Provided Update on Orange County summer child care sites Orange County clarifies its summer child care program remains open, with low enrollment prompting consolidation from OES and LES to Locust Gro… In need of forever homes: Ancho and Annatto Ancho and Annatto, domestic short hairs Provided North Main Street waterline project traffic alert North Main Street eastbound lanes will close for a waterline replacement project starting May 18, with one lane open each way and motorists ad… Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States A1 Minute! May 22, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! May 22, 2026: Week in Virginia Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance