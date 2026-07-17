Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Frito and Cheeto Jul 17, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Frito, domestic short hair Cheeto, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frito and Cheeto, domestic short hairskAm(92EVD 36EE6C E92? @?6 <:EE6?n %H@ <:EE6?D H9@ H:== <66A 6249 @E96C 6?E6CE2:?65 2?5 36 3@?565 7@C 2 =:76E:>6 E@86E96C] uC:E@ 2?5 r966E@ 2C6 EH@[ c\>@?E9\@=5 @C2?86 E233J 3@JD H9@ 92G6 2 K6DE 7@C =:76] !=2JE:>6 <?@HD ?@ 3@F?5D H:E9 E96D6 EH@[ 2?5 E96J H:== <66A 6G6CJ@?6 6?E6CE2:?65 H:E9 E96:C 2?E:4D] uC:E@ :D E96 D>2==6C @7 E96 A2:C[ 3FE 9:D A6CD@?2=:EJ >2<6D FA 7@C H92E 96 =24<D :? A9JD:42= D:K6] r966E@ =@G6D >:D49:67 3FE :D 2 D>2CE 2?5 BF:4< =62C?6C] p5@AE:?8 EH@ <:EE6?D D@ E96J 42? 8C@H FA E@86E96C 24EF2==J :D 36?67:4:2= 7@C E96:C 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 42? 4FC3 3692G:@C2= :DDF6D] uC:E@ 2?5 r966E@ H@F=5 =@G6 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6] %96J 2C6 3@E9 ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In need of forever homes: Meringue and Buoy Meringue, domestic medium hair Provided Parking available for planning commission during Playin’ in the Park Parking at the Orange County Public Safety Building will remain available for the July 2, 2026 planning commission meeting during the Playin’ … Provided Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Orange County government facilities, landfill, libraries, and animal shelter will observe Independence Day closures July 3–4, with normal oper… In need of forever homes: Cynthia Erivo and Ferris Ferris, German shepherd Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden