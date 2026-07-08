Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Meringue and Buoy Jul 8, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Meringue, domestic medium hair Buoy, mixed breed Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meringue, domestic medium hairkAm{@G6=J |6C:?8F6 :D ;FDE ` J62C @=5] $96 :D u6{'\A@D:E:G6 3FE 92D ?@ :562 H92E E92E >62?D] (92E E9:D DH66E962CE 4C2G6D :D 9F>2? 2EE6?E:@?] r9:? D4C2E496D 2?5 D@7E A6ED 2=@?8 96C 324< 2C6 96C 72G@C:E6] q642FD6 @7 96C 5:28?@D:D[ |6C:?8F6 H@F=5 C6BF:C6 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6 2D 2? @?=J 42E @C 2 9@>6 H:E9 @E96C 42ED =:<6 96C] $96 6?;@JD 36:?8 2 4@F49 A@E2E@ 2?5 E2<:?8 H2C> ?2AD :? E96 DF?D9:?6] $96 :D D2:5 E@ 36 8@@5 H:E9 5@8D 2D H6== 2D @E96C 42ED] $96 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9amqF@J[ >:I65 3C665k^9am kAmqF@J :D 2 `\J62C\@=5[ db\A@F?5 3F?5=6 @7 =@G6 2?5 A@D:E:G6 6?6C8J] %9:D 92?5D@>6 8FJ[ H9@ 925 2 C@F89 DE2CE :? =:76[ :D C625J 7@C 2 7@C6G6C 9@>6 H96C6 96 42? 36 25@C65 =:<6 96 56D6CG6D E@ 36] w6 H@F=5 5@ H6== H:E9 DECF4EFC6 2?5 2 A6CD@? H9@ 42? E6249 9:> ?6H EC:4<D 2?5 2?@E96C 5@8 H9@ >2E496D 9:D A6CD@?2=:EJ 2?5 A=2J DEJ=6] qF@J =@G6D E@ 8@ 7@C H2=<D E@ 6IA=@C6 2== E96 D>6==D 96 42? D>6==] w6 =@G6D EC62ED[ E@JD 2?5 ?2AE:>6] w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Postseason heartbreak helped bring back Virginia basketball's core of returners Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Bird-themed celebration this month at Smith Mountain Lake State Park Potato chip recall upgraded to highest risk over salmonella fears After impersonating police to confront Rocky Mount mayor, man gets jail time Former Ferrum, Georgia Tech football star Perdoni dies at 78 Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 11 opponent Stanford The gunpowder seizure that pushed Virginia toward war Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake With state budget blessed, Stack advances Southern Virginia project Transgender people finding it hard to win at US Supreme Court kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Orange County government facilities, landfill, libraries, and animal shelter will observe Independence Day closures July 3–4, with normal oper… In need of forever homes: Cynthia Erivo and Ferris Ferris, German shepherd In need of forever homes: Truder and Megatron Truder, domestic short hair Provided Parking available for planning commission during Playin’ in the Park Parking at the Orange County Public Safety Building will remain available for the July 2, 2026 planning commission meeting during the Playin’ … Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden