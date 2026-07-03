Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Truder and Megatron Jul 3, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Truder, domestic short hair Megatron, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Truder, domestic short hairkAm%CF56C 62C?65 9:D ?2>6 27E6C D?62<:?8 :?E@ 2 9@>6 E9C@F89 2 A6E 5@@C] w6 2E6 E96 C6D:56?E A6EVD 7@@5 2?5 96=A65 9:>D6=7 E@ E96 =:EE6C 3@I] %92E 25G6?EFC6 D6E E9:D 92?5D@>6 a\J62C\@=5 :? 2 ?6H =:76 5:C64E:@?] (9:=6 96 H2D?VE 23=6 E@ DE2J 2E E92E 9@>6[ 96VD ?@H H2:E:?8 7@C 2 ?6H 9@>6 H9:=6 >2<:?8 7C:6?5D H:E9 E96 @E96C 42ED 2?5 6?;@J:?8 =:76 :?5@@CD] %CF56C :D 92AAJ[ 962=E9J 2?5 7C:6?5=J H:E9 G:D:E@CD] w6 H@F=5 =@G6 E@ 36 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 42E 2?5 2 56D:8?2E65 4@F49 H2C>6C] w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9am|682EC@?[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9am kAm|682EC@? :D 2 `\J62C\@=5 8C2J E233J H9@ 42>6 7C@> 2 ?6:893@C:?8 <:== D96=E6C] $96VD D276 2?5 :D 6?;@J:?8 2== E96 2>6?:E:6D 2E E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C] %92E :?4=F56D 2 7F== 3@H=[ 96C A:4< @7 H2C> 365D 2?5 =@ED @7 7C:6?5D E@ A=2J H:E9] |68 :D DE:== 2 <:EE6? H9@ =@G6D 2== EJA6D @7 E@JD] $96 4C2G6D A6ED 2?5 H:== A6C:@5:42==J 7=:A @?E@ 96C 36==J 7@C D@7E 36==J CF3D] $96 H@F=5 =@G6 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6 H96C6 D96 42? 36 25@C65 =:<6 E96 BF66? D96 :D] |68 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Former Ferrum, Georgia Tech football star Perdoni dies at 78 Potato chip recall upgraded to highest risk over salmonella fears Trump names his new pick for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Postseason heartbreak helped bring back Virginia basketball's core of returners Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 11 opponent Stanford The 'magic number' for a comfortable retirement just got bigger Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 7 opponent, Ga. Tech kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In need of forever homes: Cynthia Erivo and Ferris Ferris, German shepherd Provided Parking available for planning commission during Playin’ in the Park Parking at the Orange County Public Safety Building will remain available for the July 2, 2026 planning commission meeting during the Playin’ … Provided Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Orange County government facilities, landfill, libraries, and animal shelter will observe Independence Day closures July 3–4, with normal oper… In need of forever homes: Ground Beef and Yahtzee Ground Beef, domestic short hair In need of forever homes:Emmagen and Harriett Emmagen (Siamese) and Harriett (domestic short hair) Watch Now: Related Video Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations