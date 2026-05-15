Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Eddard and Waffle House May 15, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Eddard, domestic short hair Waffle House, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eddard, domestic short hairkAmt552C5 :D E96 6A:E@>6 @7 E96 A6C764E 86?E=6>2?] w6VD 27764E:@?2E6 3FE ?@E :? 2? @77\AFEE:?8 H2J] w6VD 563@?2:C 3FE ?@E 68@E:DE:42= 23@FE :E] w6VD 492C>:?8 3FE ?@E E@@ 4=:?8J] t552C5 42>6 E@ E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C 7C@> 2 ?6:893@C:?8 D96=E6C] w6 >FDE 92G6 2? :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6 3642FD6 96 :D ux'\A@D:E:G6] (:E9 C68F=2C[ C@FE:?6 G6E6C:?2CJ 42C6[ t552C5 42? =:G6 2 =@?8[ 92AAJ[ 962=E9J =:76] w6 H@F=5 6G6? =@G6 E@ 36 25@AE65 H:E9 2?@E96C ux'\A@D:E:G6 4@>A2?:@? :7 J@F 92G6 DA246 7@C EH@] t552C5 H:== C6A2J E96 72G@C H:E9 6?5=6DD AFCC:?8 2?5 F?4@?5:E:@?2= =@G6] w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am k9am(277=6 w@FD6[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9amkAmx7 E96C6 H6C6 2? 2H2C5D 46C6>@?J 7@C E96 D2556DE =@@<:?8 76=:?6 6G6C[ (277=6 w@FD6 H:== H:? E96 2H2C5] w6VD 2 d\J62C\@=5 8C2J E233J H9@ H2?ED ?@E9:?8 >@C6 E92? 2 =@G:?8[ 4@>7@CE23=6 9@>6 :?5@@CD H96C6 96 42? C6:8? DFAC6>6 2D J@FC 36DE 7C:6?5] w6 2AAC64:2E6D 2== E96 2EE6?E:@? 96 42? 86E 2D 96VD @7E6? @G6C=@@<65 :? E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C H:E9 =:G6=:6C <:EE6?D 2C@F?5] (277=6 w@FD6 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 42ED 2?5 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65] w6VD 9@A:?8 7@C E92E DA64:2= D@>6@?6 H9@ 42? EFC? 9:D 7C@H? FAD:56 5@H?Pk^Am People are also reading… Drought forces Appalachian Power to release less water from Smith Mountain Project Transgender woman sues for sexual discrimination against Salem DEQ office Brandon Clarke death mourned by NBA world: 'Heartbreaking' Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Cut by school board, Franklin County family liaisons defend 'critical' jobs Spanberger vetoed a bill to legalize skill games, yet thousands remain in operation 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college ESPN's McKinney figures Virginia Tech softball has 'chip on their shoulder' Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons Franklin County program preparing students for careers faces cuts Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Franklin County hires permanent girls basketball coach with college experience Virginia to move SOL testing to end of school year, raise standards 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in NBA draft lottery winners and losers: Who got rewarded for the rebuild? kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP:'3*F_b\J)`4b;dHhA5xd5b!{G$Fg9G"_%CGy3<{dcFH57qpg*)`D&c}(8G;pEe"2x+7}q>H3*9w\%\I$E!6J8SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Route 40/Franklin Street traffic alert and lane closure Westbound lanes on Route 40/Franklin Street near the Tractor Supply development will close May 14, with traffic shifted eastbound between CVS … Provided Orange County warns residents about email scam attempts Orange County warns residents about email scams impersonating county staff, urges verification of charges, and provides tips and contacts to a… Provided North Main Street waterline project traffic alert North Main Street eastbound lanes will close for a waterline replacement project starting May 18, with one lane open each way and motorists ad… In need of forever homes: Running Shoes and Barbie Running Shoes, domestic short hair Provided Greene County announces bottled water distribution site Greene County Emergency Services has opened a bottled water site at 9845 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville for boil advisory residents, open 9 … Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute May 12, 2026: Afton winery to be acquired by Charlottesville-based investor group Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else A1 Minute! May 11, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit; Parental Paid Leave Law; Inclusion Day A1 Minute! May 11, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit; Parental Paid Leave Law; Inclusion Day A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell