Education equity measure advances in General Assembly

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, both put forward proposals to change the constitution to force the General Assembly and state to reckon with its responsibility to provide a high-quality education to all students in the commonwealth.
The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee last Thursday backed Stanley’s proposal to have the constitution say the General Assembly should provide all children in the public schools with “equitable educational opportunities.” The bill still must secure passage from the full Senate. Even then, Stanley’s proposal faces an uncertain future in the House, where a panel chose not to advance Hurst’s proposal.
The legislature has not fully funded the Virginia Board of Education’s Standards of Quality, which outline the minimum cost needed to ensure a high-quality education for Virginia’s students.
The Senate may also take a final vote this week on a bill from Stanley to put on the November 2022 ballot asking Virginians if they want the General Assembly to issue $3 billion in state general obligation bonds to go toward constructing, repairing or upgrading K-12 schools. Stanley has filed this bill three times, but it’s the first time it will get a floor vote.
If the bill were to pass the House later this month, it includes a provision that requires the legislature to pass it again next year.
Booker T.
Washington statueThe Senate approved a resolution supporting the creation of a special commission to look into erecting a statue to Booker T. Washington in the Old Senate Chamber in the Virginia Capitol.
Washington was born into slavery in 1856 in Franklin County. There’s a national monument in Hardy to preserve the tobacco farm where he lived in his childhood.
After emancipation, when he was 9 years old, Washington moved to West Virginia. He returned to Virginia to study at Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, now Hampton University. He went on to found and be president of Tuskegee Institute. He’s considered one of the most influential Black men in America during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He died in 1915.
The commission will be led by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who teaches political science at Hampton University.
‘Junk science’ bill advancesStanley also is trying again to give more recourse to people convicted of crimes on the basis of “junk science.”
His bill would allow people to challenge their criminal convictions on grounds that advances in forensic science now exonerate them or that the forensic science technique has been discredited. People convicted on what is now considered “junk science” would be able to file an appeal one time to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
“In the criminal justice system, we are not always perfect, but this at least allows us to try and get it right,” Stanley said.
The Senate unanimously passed his bill, sending it to the House. Stanley’s bill has passed the Senate before, only to get blocked in the House.
Fixing absentee
ballots confusionSen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, noticed a trend on Election Night. People who were normally plugged into politics were confused as they saw results coming in. They knew how precincts typically swung, and things looked unusual that night. These weren’t people who engage with conspiracies, but their confidence in the results was shaken.
With the surge in absentee voting last election and anticipation that a lot of people will continue to take advantage of that option to vote early in Virginia, Suetterlein wants to add more transparency to the voting information the public sees.
Absentee votes are not usually broken down by precinct, but Suetterlein’s bill would require that. The Senate passed his bill on a vote of 37-1, sending it to the House.
Registrars expressed concerns about logistics in implementing this, but senators said it was worth the cost and work to do this.
“I think it’s important for folks’ confidence in the election, but it’s important for all of us — everyone who holds office any at level — so we can see what’s happening,” Suetterlein said. “Because if we’re wondering why our votes are falling off somewhere, you can go there and try to find out what people aren’t being heard on.”