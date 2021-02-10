Education equity measure advances in General Assembly

“In the criminal justice system, we are not always perfect, but this at least allows us to try and get it right,” Stanley said.

The Senate unanimously passed his bill, sending it to the House. Stanley’s bill has passed the Senate before, only to get blocked in the House.

Fixing absentee

ballots confusionSen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, noticed a trend on Election Night. People who were normally plugged into politics were confused as they saw results coming in. They knew how precincts typically swung, and things looked unusual that night. These weren’t people who engage with conspiracies, but their confidence in the results was shaken.

With the surge in absentee voting last election and anticipation that a lot of people will continue to take advantage of that option to vote early in Virginia, Suetterlein wants to add more transparency to the voting information the public sees.

Absentee votes are not usually broken down by precinct, but Suetterlein’s bill would require that. The Senate passed his bill on a vote of 37-1, sending it to the House.

Registrars expressed concerns about logistics in implementing this, but senators said it was worth the cost and work to do this.

“I think it’s important for folks’ confidence in the election, but it’s important for all of us — everyone who holds office any at level — so we can see what’s happening,” Suetterlein said. “Because if we’re wondering why our votes are falling off somewhere, you can go there and try to find out what people aren’t being heard on.”