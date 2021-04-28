Ferrum turns into life-changing experience for graduate

After four years at Ferrum College, Davon “D” Robinson can say he is a changed man.

The 22-year-old from Richmond is one of 173 undergraduates from 12 states participating in Ferrum’s commencement ceremony, which will be held in Adams Stadium on Saturday.

As a kid, Robinson was quiet, shy and reserved. During lunch, instead of finding a group of classmates to sit with, he dined with the cafeteria workers in the kitchen.

“I asked the lunch ladies, can I stay with them. Ever since then I always ate my lunch back there,” he recalled.

“I didn’t know what path I was headed down.”

Robinson applied to several colleges, but Ferrum was the only one to accept him, which turned out to be a godsend. Once he stepped foot on campus, Robinson got involved in campus activities and groups.

“I started putting myself out there,” said Robinson, who is the first in his family to go to college.

He joined Ferrum’s Spiritual Life disaster recovery team that has traveled to different parts of the country helping to rebuild homes after natural disasters. “That was one of the first things I did,” he said.