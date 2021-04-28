Ferrum turns into life-changing experience for graduate

After four years at Ferrum College, Davon “D” Robinson can say he is a changed man.
The 22-year-old from Richmond is one of 173 undergraduates from 12 states participating in Ferrum’s commencement ceremony, which will be held in Adams Stadium on Saturday.
As a kid, Robinson was quiet, shy and reserved. During lunch, instead of finding a group of classmates to sit with, he dined with the cafeteria workers in the kitchen.
“I asked the lunch ladies, can I stay with them. Ever since then I always ate my lunch back there,” he recalled.
“I didn’t know what path I was headed down.”
Robinson applied to several colleges, but Ferrum was the only one to accept him, which turned out to be a godsend. Once he stepped foot on campus, Robinson got involved in campus activities and groups.
“I started putting myself out there,” said Robinson, who is the first in his family to go to college.
He joined Ferrum’s Spiritual Life disaster recovery team that has traveled to different parts of the country helping to rebuild homes after natural disasters. “That was one of the first things I did,” he said.
Robinson also began volunteering at Ferrum Elementary School, talking to students about standing up to bullies and teaching them self-love. “I spent time with the kids and being a role model,” he said.
That experience is what led Robinson, a social work major, to realize what he wanted to do after he graduated from Ferrum, which is to help young people realize their potential and encourage them to develop positive life skills and habits.
“It’s different because what I want to do doesn’t exist,” he said. After graduation, he’s planning to move to Raleigh where he’ll focus on finding a full-time job and continuing to volunteer in public schools.
Staying positive and lifting up others is important to Robinson. One of the ways he does that is to offer inspiration, advice and kind words via social media: “If you are reading this, please remember you are loved, blessed, and capable of achieving the goal you are striving for. I believe in you, so you should believe in YOU as well. You can do this!”
Despite the obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson said he has tried to remain focused and positive. “I’m human, so I definitely do get down sometimes,” he said. “But I know every day is an opportunity. I’m thankful for everything.”