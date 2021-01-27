Harvester Performance Center general manager to retire in February

The general manager of Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center is retiring in February, the town announced in a news release Jan. 22.
Gary Jackson, whom the town hired in 2013 to develop, open and run its experiment in economic development, would go on to book more than 1,000 shows. The venue opened its doors in 2014.
The town’s mayor, Steven Angle, said in the news release that Jackson did “amazing things” for his locality.
“He helped establish the Harvester Performance Center as a world-class music venue, then shared that reputation within the music industry and brought in well-known acts for people to enjoy,” Angle said. “This brought thousands of people to Rocky Mount. In doing so the Harvester became, and is, an important economic development investment for the town that benefits our businesses.”
Jackson, 70, who came to Rocky Mount from Roanoke’s erstwhile Kirk Avenue Music Hall, had previously run The Birchmere, in Alexandria.
At the Harvester, he booked country music legends Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, soul and funk titan Tower of Power, folk duo Indigo Girls and jazz-funk bassist Victor Wooten, along with many others, creating a diverse set of presentations that drew music fans from well beyond Rocky Mount.
Jackson, in the news release, thanked the town and the venue’s staff, some paid and some volunteers.
“Everyone at the Harvester deserves a lot of applause,” he said. “The staff helped me set the table night after night and create the magic that happens when talented musicians and music lovers come together as one.”
Matt Hankins, an assistant Rocky Mount town manager, was the Harvester’s CEO until he stepped down in July to take a job in Wythe County’s government. He continued to receive his full salary from the town through the end of the year; neither he nor the town has elaborated, calling it a confidential personnel issue.
Town Manager James Ervin said last week that town staff is in the middle of a strategic planning process for the venue, which includes evaluating a move from for-profit to nonprofit status. The original vision was to launch the Harvester as a nonprofit, but in order to obtain the historical tax credits that were instrumental in paying for its creation, the town had to set it up as a for-profit entity, Ervin said.
With those tax credits having aged out, town staffers are looking for the best possible financial structure for the hall, he said. Once strategic planning is done, the town council and the economic development authority will be involved, he said.
A nonprofit foundation would allow the venue organizers to engage in capital campaigns and other fundraising such as that seen at Roanoke venues, including Jefferson Center and The Spot on Kirk.
“When will that happen, and will it happen? There’s a lot of voices that have a play in that, so the process will sort of unfold over time,” Ervin said.
A charity organization called Friends of Live Music in Rocky Mount has raised money for the Harvester but is not attached to the venue itself. The Harvester, as a nonprofit, would be its own entity, Ervin said.
Mark Moore, the town’s new assistant town manager and director of community development, and town economic development director Beth Simms are heading the search for a new Harvester leader, Ervin said.
They are looking for who “is out there and what model works” to run the venue, he said.
“There’s a lot of differences as to ways we can go. There are a lot of different models out there in terms of folks who can bring great acts to venues. ... Right now is a perfect time, with COVID impacting our ability to function, I’ve really asked staff to say, hey, let’s answer some of these longer-term questions. Let’s take advantage of the fact that some of our manpower can be focused on these things.
“It’s a perfect time to do some of this heavy lifting, so when the opportunity presents itself to return to great indoor live music, we’ve gotten some of these tweaks out of the way.”