Harvester Performance Center general manager to retire in February

“Everyone at the Harvester deserves a lot of applause,” he said. “The staff helped me set the table night after night and create the magic that happens when talented musicians and music lovers come together as one.”

Matt Hankins, an assistant Rocky Mount town manager, was the Harvester’s CEO until he stepped down in July to take a job in Wythe County’s government. He continued to receive his full salary from the town through the end of the year; neither he nor the town has elaborated, calling it a confidential personnel issue.

Town Manager James Ervin said last week that town staff is in the middle of a strategic planning process for the venue, which includes evaluating a move from for-profit to nonprofit status. The original vision was to launch the Harvester as a nonprofit, but in order to obtain the historical tax credits that were instrumental in paying for its creation, the town had to set it up as a for-profit entity, Ervin said.

With those tax credits having aged out, town staffers are looking for the best possible financial structure for the hall, he said. Once strategic planning is done, the town council and the economic development authority will be involved, he said.