Local students earn Dean's List citations at state colleges

EMORY Several local and area students have been named to the Dean's List at Emory & Henry College for the spring 2021 semester.

From Franklin County: Amber Altice of Rocky Mount, Ashlee Jordan of Boones Mill, Lauren Naff of Callaway.

From Bassett: Kendall Varner.

From Martinsville: Tizianna Palumbo, Tyrese Vaugh.

Candidates for the Dean's List must be full-time students who have attained at least a 3.6 grade-point-average (GPA) for the semester.

WINCHESTER - Catherine Ford of Martinsville is one of 962 students who earned Dean's List recognition for the spring 2021 semester at Shenandoah University.

Candidates for the Dean's List must complete at least 12 hours and earn a grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.5 or better for the semester.