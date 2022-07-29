A Simple Gesture helps those in need

A Simple Gesture SML was created in 2018 to assist Lake Christian Ministries in providing impoverished area residents with basic foodstuffs plus laundry, cleaning and personal care items.

Franklin County resident Linda Strup proposed the idea to LCM after watching it blossom in her former community of Reston. “It’s so simple,” she said. “People pick up a few items from our published Wish List as they do their regular shopping—it might be canned fruit, personnel hygiene items or laundry supplies, depending on what’s needed most in the LCM pantry. They place them outside on their porch or by the mailbox on a designated Friday, four times per year, in a re-usable tote bag we provide in advance (but any bag will do). One of our volunteer drivers then picks up the bags and delivers them to LCM. The result is a windfall of much needed items that LCM can distribute but doesn’t have to purchase.”

“Windfall is a very appropriate term,” said LCM Executive Director Jane Winters. “Our food pantry is in constant need of these staple items. The fact that we can stock our shelves through ‘A Simple Gesture’ means the money we save can be used to assist clients most in need from eviction, power interruption, debilitating dental issues...or perhaps help repair a vehicle that’s desperately needed for transportation to and from work. Collections received from A Simple Gesture offer an average annual savings of $25,000 for LCM.”

Current economics are spiking the need in the community“We’re seeing a perfect storm of circumstances that are hammering the impoverished,” Winters said. “We’re all feeling prices in the supermarket and at the gas pump soar. But imagine how inflation is impacting a family that’s living on the very edge, trying desperately to feed and clothe their children...or on people who’ve been severely impacted by COVID-related employment disruptions, illness and even deaths in their families.”

LCM’s client statistics underscore the devastating impact of current economic issues. “During the first six months of this year, 42% of the people who came to us, desperate for help meeting basic needs for shelter, food, clothing or household goods, were people who have never needed to seek LCM’s assistance before,” Winters said. “Some have been evicted from their homes due to high costs and past due rent and now live in tents or vehicles, desperately fearing what will happen when the weather turns cold.”

LCM is asking local residents for help this

Aug. 5The next ‘A Simple Gesture’ pick-up will be Aug. 5. Each quarterly collection provides an average of 25,000 pounds of food items for families in need. “We hope all of our donors participate generously as they have in the past,” Linda Strup said. “New donors are encouraged as the need for what we’re collecting this quarter—canned green beans, corn and carrots—is so very strong.”

Those who wish to join the “A Simple Gesture” effort can do so by contacting Strup at asimplegesturesml@gmail.com or by visiting asimplegesturesml.org. Bags may also be dropped off at Capps Home Building Center, Savvy Promos, Foster Fuels, Trinity Ecumenical Parish or Lake Christian Ministries.

“Please consider joining the over 300 SML households who are participating in A Simple Gesture,” Strup said. “This very simple act can provide meaningful help to lake-area families in need. Your generosity is extra important right now…and much appreciated.”