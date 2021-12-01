Boat dealers hit rough waters with high demand, short supplies

Runyon was tasked with changing the necessary parts between the three boats to get two of them running. He said it was something he never expected he would have to do.

The challenge Ohlerich is facing now is finding a replacement lower unit for an outboard motor on the last boat still in need of repair. He said the unit is impossible to find and Yamaha is not providing information on when the part may be available.

While activity at the lake has slowed down for the year, Ohlerich said he wants to have his full fleet available as soon as possible. He said the remaining eight boats have been strategically placed around the lake to assure there is no disruption in service.

Ohlerich has even gone so far as to look at purchasing a new outboard motor in an effort to get the boat up and running faster, but Yamaha currently estimates a new outboard motor could take as long as 18 months to arrive. He said the current motor has had more than a decade of heavy use responding to calls on the lake and is likely nearing the end of its lifespan anyway.