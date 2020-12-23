Broadband expansion moves forward

Blue Ridge Towers is providing broadband through fixed wireless installed on a dozen existing and proposed towers throughout the county. Smith said he expects construction to begin on new towers early next year with most of the sites being operational by the end of March.

Two new towers proposed in Callaway and Westlake may be delayed due to ongoing negotiations, and those delays could move the completion date for the towers to April or May, Smith said.

Pamunkey Native American Tribe plans to register property next to the Callaway site as a future landmark. While they are not opposed to the tower, Smith said they may have to work with the tribe in planning for the tower and provide a donation toward the future landmark designation.

The Westlake tower construction is delayed due to negotiations with Booker T. Washington National Monument. “It’s been quite a wrestling match to try to get approval from them,” Smith said.

The national monument expressed concern over the impact the tower could have on the viewshed of the park. In recent months Blue Ridge Towers has reduced the size of the tower from 195 feet to 175 feet to make it less noticeable from the park. Smith said he also agreed to construct a monopine tower, which resembles a pine tree to help it blend in with other trees.