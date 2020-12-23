Broadband expansion moves forward

The Franklin County Broadband Authority was given an update on the county’s expansion of high-speed internet at a meeting Dec. 15. Several communities have been provided with access to broadband in recent weeks with more expected in the coming months.
Steve Sandy, Franklin County director of planning and community development, announced that a $250,000 joint broadband expansion project between Franklin County and Shentel was completed this month, providing high-speed internet to homes in Union Hall and the Scruggs area of Moneta. The project began in September using funds from the CARES Act and is expected to provide internet to more than 100 homes.
Another recently completed broadband project was the expansion of a fiber line along Old Salem School Road in Union Hall. Sandy said the nearly 200 homes on that road should be able to sign up for service with Shentel in the coming weeks.
Work to provide 4.5 miles of fiber lines to the Walnut Run community in Hardy was also completed recently in addition to 3.4 miles of lines along Waidsboro Road. Those two projects should provide high-speed internet access to more than 200 homes.
In addition to the fiber lines being installed by Shentel, Blue Ridge Towers and Briscnet are also in the process of providing broadband internet to communities using fixed wireless towers. Blue Ridge Towers President Anthony Smith provided an update to the broadband authority on Dec. 15.
Blue Ridge Towers is providing broadband through fixed wireless installed on a dozen existing and proposed towers throughout the county. Smith said he expects construction to begin on new towers early next year with most of the sites being operational by the end of March.
Two new towers proposed in Callaway and Westlake may be delayed due to ongoing negotiations, and those delays could move the completion date for the towers to April or May, Smith said.
Pamunkey Native American Tribe plans to register property next to the Callaway site as a future landmark. While they are not opposed to the tower, Smith said they may have to work with the tribe in planning for the tower and provide a donation toward the future landmark designation.
The Westlake tower construction is delayed due to negotiations with Booker T. Washington National Monument. “It’s been quite a wrestling match to try to get approval from them,” Smith said.
The national monument expressed concern over the impact the tower could have on the viewshed of the park. In recent months Blue Ridge Towers has reduced the size of the tower from 195 feet to 175 feet to make it less noticeable from the park. Smith said he also agreed to construct a monopine tower, which resembles a pine tree to help it blend in with other trees.
Smith asked for support from supervisors in moving the Westlake tower forward. He said their help could ensure that it won’t be delayed further.
Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith said she would like to see the two sides reach an agreement. “I have concerns because my constituents have concerns,” she said.
Anthony Smith proposed setting up a meeting between Blue Ridge Towers and Booker T. Washington National Monument to discuss the tower. Lorie Smith agreed to attend that meeting.
After providing the update, Anthony Smith said supervisors would need to approve changes to the county’s current contract due to an upgrade in equipment for the towers. The new CBRS equipment will provide higher internet speeds and reach greater distances from the towers which will include more homes.
The contract changes were unanimously approved by supervisors.