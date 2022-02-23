Sunday, Feb. 27

Kathy Wade will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.

Wednesday, March 2

The Trinity Ecumenical Parish Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet from 2-3 p.m. in the adult classroom B. The topic will be on rising PSA numbers both pre-treatment and post-treatment. The location is 40 Lakemount Drive.

Tuesday, March 8

Trinity Episcopal Church will be presenting its annual Lenten service beginning on March 8 at 6 p.m. The theme will be “Spoken Through the Prophets.” The Lenten series this year will focus on selected prophets of the Old Testament and their messages for Lent and the power of the Holy Spirit throughout history and modern times. The series will be on each Tuesday throughout Lent.

Saturday, April 2

The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club will hold its annual Reverse Raffle at the 4H Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. This year’s event will feature a dessert bar and beverages. Tickets will be $50 per person with only 220 total tickets sold. The last ticket drawn wins $5,000. More details will be forthcoming in the near future.