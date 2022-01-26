Thursday, Jan. 27
Ferrum College will hold a celebration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Vaughn Chapel at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Ron Jones, an Emmy Award winning actor. He serves as the executive director and artistic principal of Dialogues on Diversity, a social justice and diversity theatre company. During the event, Jones will perform a live character portrayal with video of King’s “Poor People’s Campaign.”
Saturday, Jan. 29
A bingo fundraiser will be held to support the Franklin County High School girls basketball team. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games start at 6 p.m. Games are $10 for students and $20 for adults. The fundraiser will be in the high school’s Law Cafeteria.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Kathy Wade will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.