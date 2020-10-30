COVID test sites open for registration

Carilion Clinic, in cooperation with the West Piedmont Health District, will offer free drive-thru COVID testing events in Franklin County in November.

The first, scheduled for Nov. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m., will be held for people who are concerned about their COVID status or who have additional health concerns putting them at risk of a COVID infection. Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has had COVID also is encouraged to make an appointment. Testing will take place at the Pigg River Community Center, 2410 Main St., Rocky Mount. Registration is required by calling 769-2052 to reserve a time.

Another COVID testing event will be held Nov. 9 at the Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is an open testing event and any Franklin County resident may attend; however, registration is required by calling 769-2052.

No registrations will be taken the day of these events. Registration will close the day before testing.

Both events are for adults age 18 and older. Test kits and laboratory testing are being provided by the Virginia Department of Health, and a team of Carilion employees will perform the COVID-19 testing.