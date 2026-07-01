Top Story Vito's new vest: Franklin County K9 getting bulletproof body armor Staff Report Jul 1, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Vito Franklin County Sheriff's Office Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report Police dogs need protection, too.kAm':E@[ 2 uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 zh[ H:== D@@? C646:G6 2 3F==6EAC@@7 2?5 DE23\AC@@7 AC@E64E:G6 G6DE E92?<D E@ 2 492C:E23=6 5@?2E:@?[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 2??@F?465 =2DE H66<]k^AmkAms6=:G6CJ :D 6IA64E65 H:E9:? `_ H66<D[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] %96 G6DE H6:89D 36EH66? 7@FC 2?5 7:G6 A@F?5D[ 92D 2 G2=F6 @7 S`[g__ 2?5 4@>6D H:E9 2 7:G6\J62C H2CC2?EJ]k^AmkAm%96 G6DE H2D DA@?D@C65 3J y@p??6 }:<:E2D @7 {2D '682D[ }6G252[ 2?5 H:== 36 6>3C@:56C65 H:E9 Qx? >6>@CJ @7 |2C=@H |26 }:<:E2D]Qk^Am kAm%9C@F89 E96 492C:E23=6 5@?2E:@?[ ':E@VD G6DE :D DFAA=:65 3J '6DE65 x?E6C6DE :? zhD[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E E92E AC@G:56D DF49 G6DED 7@C =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 5@8D :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D]k^Am People are also reading… Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Trump names his new pick for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Rocky Mount Community Park adds education to perspiration Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 7 opponent, Ga. Tech Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake The 'magic number' for a comfortable retirement just got bigger Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake kAmQ%9:D A@E6?E:2==J =:76D2G:?8 3@5J 2C>@C 7@C 7@FC\=68865 zh @77:46CD :D &]$] >256[ 4FDE@> 7:EE65[ 2?5 }2E:@?2= x?DE:EFE6 @7 yFDE:46 W}xyX 46CE:7:65[Q E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5] Q$:?46 :ED :?46AE:@?[ '6DE65 x?E6C6DE :? zhD[ x?4] 92D AC@G:565 @G6C e[d`b G6DED G2=F65 2E Se]h >:==:@? E@ zhD :? 2== d_ DE2E6D[ >256 A@DD:3=6 3J 3@E9 AC:G2E6 2?5 4@CA@C2E6 5@?2E:@?D]Qk^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 2? 6DE:>2E65 b_[___ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E zhD :? E96 &]$]k^Am 0 comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former Henrico nurse who abused babies sentenced to 3 years In January, Erin Strotman pleaded no contest to nine counts of child abuse in Henrico County Circuit Court as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Watch Now: Related Video Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report