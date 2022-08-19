Dooley recognized for career, technical education contributions

Over the summer, a group of educators from across the state recognized Franklin County’s Robbie Dooley for his contributions to career and technical education.

In July, Dooley received the 2022 Dr. Lee Ross Outstanding Career & Technical Educator Award from the Virginia Association for Trade and Industrial Educators. The association is an organization for technical and industrial education teachers in the commonwealth.

Trade and industrial education falls under the career and technical education umbrella and, at Franklin County Public Schools, includes classes on masonry, HVAC, electricity, automotive, collision repair, criminal justice, TV production, computers, robotics and plumbing.

The association’s annual award is given to a Virginia educator who demonstrates significant involvement in career and technical education programs at the local, state and/or national level.

“Robbie Dooley is CTE. He’s all about it,” Ken Kilinski said. “He is emotional about it, he has ... very strong thoughts as far as career and technical ed is concerned. ... I’ve not experienced many CTE directors who are as passionate about their programs as he is.”

Kilinski, who worked with Dooley in Franklin County and is on the Virginia SkillsUSA Board of Directors, nominated Dooley for the award.

“Because of the work Robbie has done, Franklin County has made great strides as far as career and technical education is concerned,” Kilinski said.

Dooley said the recognition from the association means a lot.

“It’s hands down the highest honor I’ve ever received in education. I was just so shocked and surprised when I got it,” Dooley said.

He was clear, though, that he is not solely responsible for the success of Franklin County’s program, which often runs out of space due to high student demand.

“I inherited a great CTE program that Dr. Mark Church had been a part of. And really it goes back even before that. The name on our career and technical building is ... John L. Smith,” Dooley said.

Dooley started out in Bedford County at Forest Middle School, where he was the technology education teacher for nine years. In 2003, he came to Franklin County as an administrator at the high school’s Law Building. Dooley is now going on 20 years in Franklin County, the last 11 of which he has spent as the division’s career and technical education supervisor.

Dooley is also highly involved in the Franklin County High School SkillsUSA chapter. SkillsUSA is a student organization with chapters across the country. SkillsUSA is to trade and industrial students what the FFA is to agricultural students.

In 2020, Dooley served as the president of the Virginia SkillsUSA board. It’s the board’s job to organize the annual leadership conference where Virginia students compete and show off what they’ve learned.

Kilinski said Franklin County students routinely perform well. Dooley is quick to talk about those successes. In June, several Franklin County students competed at the SkillsUSA 2022 National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta.

“HVAC...got sixth in the nation and our TeamWorks group — which consists of a plumbing student, an electricity student, a masonry student and a carpentry student — placed seventh in the nation,” Dooley said.

Franklin County’s program is also self-funded, something Dooley takes pride in.

“When our students go to these competitions ... they don’t have to pay anything out of pocket. ... We raise money, we have a golf tournament, but we also have a donor in the county who is very generous. ... So no one is unable to compete because of any type of financial reason,” Dooley said.

Importantly, that’s not typical for SkillsUSA chapters, Dooley said.

Also significant is that Franklin County’s career and technical education students are employable immediately after graduating high school thanks to the training and certifications they receive in class.

“If it wasn’t for the community and there weren’t these people employing our students...and supporting our programs while they’re in high school...we would not exist,” Dooley said.

Many of Franklin County’s career and technical education programs are at capacity and forced to turn away interested students. To remedy that, the division is investigating the possibility of expansion.

In early June, the division began accepting proposals from engineering and design firms for a larger career and technical education center. The window for proposals closed July 14. At the school board’s September meeting, the division’s seven-member review team should recommend one of the five submitted proposals for acceptance.