Top Story SMITH MOUNTAIN ARTS COUNCIL Smith Mountain Arts Council announces scholarship winners Staff Report May 13, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Smith Mountain Arts Council has announced the two recipients of its 2026 Martha Bowers Memorial Scholarship for graduating high schoolers. Franklin SMAC kAm~=:G:2 uC2?<=:?[ @7 vC6E?2[ 2EE6?5D vC6E?2 w:89 $49@@= 2?5 :D 962565 E@ y2>6D |25:D@? &?:G6CD:EJ E@ >2;@C :? 3FD:?6DD 2?5 >:?@C :? 52?46]k^AmkAmw6C =@?8 E6C> 8@2= :D E@ @H? 2 52?46 DEF5:@[ E96 2CED 4@F?4:=VD 2??@F?46>6?E D2:5] q6D:56D E6249:?8 J@F?8 52?46CD[ D96 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 92G6 52?46 E96C2AJ D6DD:@?D 7@C A6@A=6 H:E9 2FE:D>]k^AmkAmQw6C 8C256D 2C6 6I46==6?E 2?5 D96VD 366? :?G@=G65 H:E9 >2?J D49@@= 4=F3D 2?5 24E:G:E:6D[ 62C?65 24256>:4 9@?@CD 2?5 92D 366? C64@>>6?565 7@C E96 D49@=2CD9:A 3J E62496CD 2?5 96C 49FC49 J@FE9 5:C64E@C[Q E96 2CED 4@F?4:= D2:5] Qt249 @7 E96> DA@<6 D:?46C6=J @7 ~=:G:2 2D 2 C6>2C<23=6 J@F?8 H@>2?]Qk^Am People are also reading… Transgender woman sues for sexual discrimination against Salem DEQ office Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Brandon Clarke death mourned by NBA world: 'Heartbreaking' Drought forces Appalachian Power to release less water from Smith Mountain Project 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college Spanberger vetoed a bill to legalize skill games, yet thousands remain in operation Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Cut by school board, Franklin County family liaisons defend 'critical' jobs Smith Mt. Lake triathlete with multiple sclerosis takes on toughest challenge yet Virginia Tech, UVa, VMI, Radford teams meet APR standard FCHS, Staunton River seniors earn SML Women's Club scholarships US trade court rules Trump tariffs illegal, but issues narrow block 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Saleeba SMAC kAm|24z6?K:6 $2=6632 :D E96 @E96C D49@=2CD9:A H:??6C] $96 =:G6D :? #@4<J |@F?E 2?5 2EE6?5D uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ w:89 $49@@=] $2=6632 H:== 2EE6?5 #257@C5 &?:G6CD:EJ E@ >2;@C :? 6=6>6?E2CJ 65F42E:@? 2?5 4@?E:?F6 96C 65F42E:@? :? 52?46]k^AmkAmQw6C 8C256D 2C6 2=D@ 6I46==6?E 2?5 96C C676C6?46D DA@<6 @7 96C 6I46AE:@?2= =6256CD9:A D<:==D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ :?G@=G6>6?E 2D 2 G@=F?E66C[Q E96 2CED 4@F?4:= D2:5] Qw6C 6?E9FD:2D> 7@C E6249:?8 J@F?8 49:=5C6? H2D 2=D@ 9:89=:89E65]Qk^AmkAm%96 C64:A:6?ED H6C6 D6=64E65 3J 2 4@>>:EE66 492:C65 3J s:2?6 (2==246]k^Am 0 comments Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college What sets Hannah Wray apart among the graduates walking the stage this Saturday at Ferrum College? Her three bachelor's degrees in four years. Cut by school board, Franklin County family liaisons defend 'critical' jobs Less than a week after the Franklin County School Board announced the cutting of 10 family liaison positions, two of those liaisons defended t… Franklin County program preparing students for careers faces cuts The Start on Success program provides seniors real-world skills through paid jobs at Ferrum College. But with money running out, the program f… Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute May 12, 2026: Afton winery to be acquired by Charlottesville-based investor group Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else A1 Minute! May 11, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit; Parental Paid Leave Law; Inclusion Day A1 Minute! May 11, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit; Parental Paid Leave Law; Inclusion Day A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell