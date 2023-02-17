The Franklin County School Board got a first look at some of the proposed locations for a career and technical education facility at the high school on Monday. Members discussed next steps as they move closer to making the long discussed new building a reality.

Jon Atchue, Gills Creek District representative and member of the CTE steering committee, presented the newly developed plans by Moseley Architects of Roanoke. They were the result of two days of discussions between steering committee members on Feb. 1 and 2. The committee consists of Franklin County supervisors and staff as well as school board members and school staff.

“We’ve made a lot of good progress with CTE over the past three weeks,” Atchue said.

Two options for the location of the new CTE facility were presented at Monday’s meeting by Atchue. One option would construct the facility in an open area near the school’s track.

Atchue said this option would be the best to prevent disruption at the school during construction and would have space for any future additions that may be needed. The main downside would be that students would have to walk a significant distance to get to the building from other parts of the campus.

Another option would construct the CTE facility right inside the campus within the current parking lot. The facility would be constructed between the central gym and the student services building, connecting them together.

While it would keep students closer, Atchue said construction would likely be a significant disruption for an estimated two years during construction.

A second, smaller building could also be constructed near the track in this proposal, Atchue said. The building could provide agriculture courses and have space to include a pasture for animals.

Atchue said the plans are not yet finalized, work still needs to be done. “The architects are going to look at these, they are going to tweak them,” he said.

Work is also still being done to look at the program aspects of the CTE facility. Atchue said they are working with the Franklin Center, Ferrum College and Virginia Western Community College. “There are still a lot of dots that still need to be connected from a program aspect,” he said.

Atchue asked the school board Monday to hire a CTE program manager consultant to focus on integrating the program aspects. He said the job would be for 12 months or longer, if necessary.

The request was unanimously approved by the school board.

Atchue said community feedback sessions will be planned in the coming weeks to discuss the CTE facility. He expects to provide a final presentation to the school board in April.