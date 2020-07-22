Essig Center reopens for seniors

The Essig Center welcomed the community’s senior citizens back into the building July 13. Due to COVID-19, the center had been closed for almost four months.
Although the building was closed, seniors were continuing to be served. A variety of organizations and individuals from around the area worked together to ensure the needs of seniors were being met.
Aging Services Specialist Flo Brown said July 13 opening day went well. Eight people came in to walk, use the exercise room and play pickleball, including Henry and Tammy English.
“We are glad to be back indoors,” said Tammy English. “We have been playing outdoors at the park, but the temperatures are getting too hot. The Essig Center is a nice facility that provides great social and competitive activities.”
Due to social distancing requirements, the center is open only for fitness and medical transports. The buses are taking only one client at a time for medical services, such as dialysis.
Recreation and Aging Services Manager Marcia Cramblitt said clients have been appreciative of the help.
“You guys were a godsend to us,” said Barbara Mullins, who uses the county’s services. “We would have not been able to make it due to no transportation nor any family living here.”
Without seniors in the building, Brown said it was a lonely time and added that she glad to again see them in person. The best part about helping seniors is “creating lasting friendships and learning from one another,” she said.
Cramblitt recently reported to the Franklin County Aging Services Advisory Commission about what has been happening and continues to happen to serve seniors in the area. Some of the services include providing wellness checks, as well as food and essential items and encouraging correspondence.
“This has been wonderful because I have never had this opportunity from anyone to help me and look over me,” said client Nancy Chism. “Since I’ve had to stay in, I have really enjoyed all the food and essential items. I really appreciate all of the help, love, support and kindness that all of you and the staff have shown to me.”
Chism said she was also grateful for Aging Services also helping a neighbor who lived alone and was in a wheelchair.
Wellness checks are calls made weekly to seniors 55 and older to see if they are well and if they have any requests for service. Approximately 206 calls were made in April, 179 in May and 125 in June.
Food donations have helped as well. There were 50 pizzas donated by Domino’s Pizza for center staff to deliver to their clients in March and April. Staff from Franklin County Parks and Recreation delivered more than 100 boxes of food from Heavenly Manna Food Bank to 25 of the center’s seniors over four months.
Joining forces with the Feeding Franklin County program has also increased the Office of Aging Services’ reach to seniors.
United Way of Roanoke Valley and Franklin County Public Safety, along with Kenny Ayers, owner of Nexhaul Trailers, have been working together to take free bag lunches on weekdays to other areas of Franklin County.
On Mondays, a mobile food trailer can be found at Ferrum Elementary School. On Tuesdays, pop-up sites can be found at a new location each week. Boones Mill Elementary is the site for meals on Wednesdays; on Thursdays at Callaway Elementary School; and Heavenly Manna on Fridays. Those in need can drive to the distribution site, and a masked volunteer will bring the food to the car.
Dot Webb of Callaway, helps with food distribution in Callaway on Thursdays. “I enjoy helping people,” she said. She and her husband, James, have been with the Callaway Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad for many years. The couple got involved after Patrick Meeks of Franklin County Public Safety asked for help with meal distribution.
July 9 was the busiest day so far with about 30 attending, many of them seniors, Webb said.
Pam Chitwood of United Way of Roanoke Valley, said, “We’re meeting people where they need us, especially seniors.”
She said that providing the lunches frees up resources for the seniors so they hopefully don’t have to choose between medicine and food. On Mondays, 50 boxes of produce are picked up from Feeding America Southwest Virginia food bank as supplemental food for those in need.
“If it were not for the partnerships we’ve built with community citizens like Kenny, food projects just wouldn’t occur. He just stepped in and made this all come together,” Chitwood said.
At the Essig Center, a hydroponic planter is growing lettuce and the Giving Garden is producing tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and banana peppers to share with clients.
Besides well checks and food provisions, Aging Services has been delivering essential items bags to 25 seniors each month. The bags are for clients who can’t be transported to the grocery store every two weeks due to COVID-19. Items include paper plates, toilet paper, napkins, tissues, dishwashing soap, paper towels and a hot vegetable plate prepared by The HUB Restaurant. The bags have been made possible by a $2,000 donation from another senior in the community. Receiving fun correspondence also has brightened seniors’ spirits. Each month, the Senior Happy Card Program mails more than 50 cards to friends of the Essig Center. Thanks to Rebecca Stormer and her watercolor students, more than 250 cards have been painted for staff at the Aging Services Office to give out.
