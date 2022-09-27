Furry Friends

Curry, domestic short hair

What's orange and white and adorable when she plays? That's Curry. This sweet and spicy girl is the cutest when she's chasing a ball or a feather toy. She loves to play with her kitten friends and yes, toys, too. Curry is just 4 months old and would rather grow up in a loving forever home than be stuck at the adoption center. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She would also love to have a friend adopted with her so they can keep each other company.

Lil Bit, cattle dog mix

It's hard to get a decent photo of Lil Bit because he wiggles all the time whenever he's around humans who pay attention to him. He's just the happiest boy to be around and will reward that person with tag wags and slobbery kisses. Lil Bit is 6 months old and weighs 36 pounds. He found himself homeless through no fault of his own, but really needs a patient person to show him right from wrong and teach him how to be a dog. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.