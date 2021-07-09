New rules keep a check on short-term rentals at Smith Mountain Lake

“We really have not gotten a lot of feedback from that,” Sandy said.

The Franklin County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors are expected to discuss the short-term rentals and Granicus at their meetings this month. Granicus was given a one-year contract with the county that is up for renewal.

The county is also considering other changes to the county’s short-term rental rules. A minimum lot size and a minimum setback distance for short-term rental homes was discussed last July by the Franklin County Planning Commission, but members agreed to wait a year before making a decision.

Sandy said other changes may be discussed in the coming months. One complaint he has received from short-term rental owners is the limit to only two persons per bedroom. He said the rule was put in place to limit homes that may advertise for several more guests than the home can realistically handle. The increase can put a strain on a home’s septic system which are often located in lakefront properties that can do additional damage to the lake if the system fails.

While Sandy said it was unlikely the county’s would approve major increases to the number of allowed guest, there may be some discussions to see if homes can be given more leeway.