New rules keep a check on short-term rentals at Smith Mountain Lake

With summer now in full swing, Franklin County is taking stock of new short-term rental rules put in place last year. The regulations were created to add more safety and oversight to a local business quickly growing in popularity.
Owners of short-term rentals in Franklin County are now required to register their rental with the county, pay an annual $200 fee and agree to an annual inspection to assure the home meets safety requirements such as the proper number of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. The changes were approved by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in October.
Other changes include limiting the number of advertised guests that can stay at a short-term rental to only two adults per bedroom. Franklin County also defines in their short-term rental rules that anyone over the age of 3 is considered an adult. The change was made to assure that a home’s septic system could handle the number of guests.
Steve Sandy, assistant county administrator for Franklin County, said the changes have been helpful in making sure all short-term rentals are following the rules. So far 146 short-term rentals have registered with the county since the new rules were put in place.
“Over the past year we’ve seen a lot more requests for short-term rentals,” Sandy said. The increase is likely due to the growing popularity of short-term rentals as well several rentals registering who may have never contacted the county before.
In the past, while no registration fee was required, short-term rentals did have to pay transient occupancy tax to the county. Sandy said a major task for the county was locating the multiple short-term rentals that were not paying the required taxes.
Franklin County hired a third party consultant company last year to assist in overseeing short-term rentals. One of the services the company provides is searching for short-term rentals in the county listed on online sites and making sure they are registered and paying the necessary taxes.
The company, Host Compliance, was hired by the county in March 2020. A few months after being hired by the county, the company merged with another and was renamed Granicus.
In addition to assuring that short-term rentals are paying the necessary transient occupancy tax, Granicus can also inform short-term rentals if they are in a portion of the count not zoned for short-term rentals.
Short-term rentals are allowed by right in portions of the county zoned for residential planned unit developments and planned commercial districts. In areas zoned A1, short-term rentals can be permitted by obtaining a special-use permit.
Granicus also provides a service where neighbors of short-term renters can call if there is noise or other issues. Sandy said, so far, the service has not been used much.
“We really have not gotten a lot of feedback from that,” Sandy said.
The Franklin County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors are expected to discuss the short-term rentals and Granicus at their meetings this month. Granicus was given a one-year contract with the county that is up for renewal.
The county is also considering other changes to the county’s short-term rental rules. A minimum lot size and a minimum setback distance for short-term rental homes was discussed last July by the Franklin County Planning Commission, but members agreed to wait a year before making a decision.
Sandy said other changes may be discussed in the coming months. One complaint he has received from short-term rental owners is the limit to only two persons per bedroom. He said the rule was put in place to limit homes that may advertise for several more guests than the home can realistically handle. The increase can put a strain on a home’s septic system which are often located in lakefront properties that can do additional damage to the lake if the system fails.
While Sandy said it was unlikely the county’s would approve major increases to the number of allowed guest, there may be some discussions to see if homes can be given more leeway.
“There may be a need to make some adjustments there,” Sandy said.
Short-term rentals can register with the county online at www.franklincountyva.gov/729/Short-Term-Rentals.
Anyone with complaints concerning a short-term rental can also go online to https://secure.hostcompliance.com/franklin-county-va/complaints/type.