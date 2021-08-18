No-wakesurfing zones arrive at Smith Mountain Lake in 2022

Properties around Smith Mountain Lake will have the option to apply for no-wakesurfing zones starting next year.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved the proposal during a special meeting held Aug. 10.
The decision comes just after a 30-day public comment period provided by TLAC to get community input on the issue. In all, the organization received 420 comments on the TLAC website with a significant portion coming from Bedford and Franklin county residents.
Edgar Tuck, TLAC board president, said the comments seemed evenly split for and against the proposed no-wakesurfing zones. Board members were provided with the comments prior to the Aug. 10 meeting.
The proposed procedure for residents to obtain a no-wakesurfing zone would first require anyone applying to obtain written consent from at least 75% of neighbors in the impacted area.
Those applying must also show verifiable proof that a public safety hazard exists and occurs on a regular basis through written statements, videos and reports to law enforcement.
Applicants can also show structural, shoreline or vessel damage has occurred that can be verified by submitting repair bills, pictures or a written statement from a business professional that can verify the damage was caused by wakesurfing.
Applicants in a channel, cove or area of water with less than 400 feet between shorelines or the furthest extending points of a structure such as docks will also be considered for no-wakesurfing buoys.
According to comments in a previous TLAC meeting, the 400 foot limit was decided based on recommendations by the Water Sports Industry Association that wakesurfers should be at least 200 feet from the shoreline or structures.
According to the procedure, TLAC would hold public hearings for anyone applying for a no-wakesurfing zone. Following the public hearing, board members would vote on the request and send a recommendation to the Department of Wildlife Resources for final approval.
Before moving forward with the proposal, the TLAC board discussed other possible options for nearly an hour. Dennis Novitzke, a representative on TLAC’s navigation committee, questioned if more education efforts on the wake issue should be considered before moving forward with regulation. “I think we are really missing that,” he said.
TLAC Executive Director Paula Shoffner said education programs such as “Watch Your Wake” have been attempted since 2018 with banners at multiple marinas and even a billboard on Virginia 122. She said those efforts have not shown any measurable success.
“It’s not like we didn’t do anything and went straight to regulation,” Shoffner said.
Novitzke also asked if regulation should be considered for all boats that produce wakes instead of focusing on wakesurfing. Board member Bob Camicia disagreed, stating it is primarily wake boats that are causing problems in small coves where he expects the no-wakesurfing zones to be applied for by residents.
“There are a lot of things that are thrown out that are not real,” Camicia said. “I think what we have to focus on is, we are not talking in this proposal about the whole shoreline. What we are talking about is allowing people in those narrow coves where we have a problem to be able to come in and ask for a designation for no-wakesurfing.”
Board member Lorie Smith said other factors to consider when discussing no-wakesurfing zones is the impact to the lake’s shoreline. She said erosion from strong wakes could quickly fill the lake with sedimentation which could have a major impact on the lake’s economy.
Smith also suggested allowing the option to make changes to the proposed no-wakesurfing zones procedure. She said the TLAC board could review the procedure after a year and introduce any “tweaks” if needed.
Tuck said he was in favor of education, but the current education efforts have been unable to reach the right people. He said something needs to be done to protect homeowner’s rights while also allowing people to enjoy the lake responsibly.
“I don’t know what the end result is, but something has to change,” Tuck said. “I don’t believe there is an option to do nothing.”
Following the discussion, Camicia made a motion to approved the proposed no-wakesurfing zone procedure with a start date of Jan. 1. Smith also included an amendment to hold an annual review of the procedure each year.
The motion was passed unanimously by the board.