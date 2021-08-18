No-wakesurfing zones arrive at Smith Mountain Lake in 2022

Novitzke also asked if regulation should be considered for all boats that produce wakes instead of focusing on wakesurfing. Board member Bob Camicia disagreed, stating it is primarily wake boats that are causing problems in small coves where he expects the no-wakesurfing zones to be applied for by residents.

“There are a lot of things that are thrown out that are not real,” Camicia said. “I think what we have to focus on is, we are not talking in this proposal about the whole shoreline. What we are talking about is allowing people in those narrow coves where we have a problem to be able to come in and ask for a designation for no-wakesurfing.”

Board member Lorie Smith said other factors to consider when discussing no-wakesurfing zones is the impact to the lake’s shoreline. She said erosion from strong wakes could quickly fill the lake with sedimentation which could have a major impact on the lake’s economy.

Smith also suggested allowing the option to make changes to the proposed no-wakesurfing zones procedure. She said the TLAC board could review the procedure after a year and introduce any “tweaks” if needed.