Regional community needs assessment underway

The Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center provides victim services in the counties of Pittsylvania, Patrick, Franklin and Henry and the city of Martinsville. It served more than 700 children in 2021.

To plan, develop and maintain services that address the needs of children and families impact by family and community-based violence, the center needs to better understand what those in its service area deem as being important.

The center is asking for community input from those who live and work in its service area.

The link for the Franklin County survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CSFMS65

“This information gathered from these surveys are the first step in developing a framework and strategic plan to best utilize our skills, resources, and partnerships effectively and in a financially responsible and creative capacity,” Joyce Moran, a representative from the center, said.

-Submitted by Joyce Moran