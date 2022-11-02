Self-storage proposal in Moneta withdrawn

Mike and Jessica James have withdrawn their special-use permit application to build an RV, boat and self-storage facility near Scruggs and Lovely Valley roads in Moneta.

Several residents spoke against the self-storage facility during public hearings in September.

After listening to the public, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors tabled the Sept. 20 vote on the application in order to gather more information.

Amid concerns about the facility’s appearance and its impact on noise and traffic, neighbors voiced frustration about the speed at which the application process had moved. The application was one of a few items the supervisors approved for fast-tracking in August.

Residents argued the fast-tracking did not give them enough time to provide feedback on the application before public hearings in front of the Franklin County Planning Commission and supervisors.

The Jameses notified the county Oct. 5 of their intention to withdraw the application. Mike James declined to comment on the reason for the withdrawal.

At the supervisors’ Oct. 18 meeting, the supervisors accepted the withdrawal, but a preliminary discussion about revisiting parts of the county’s fast-tracking policies ensued.