Sontag Elementary School celebrates 100 years

One hundred years is a long time. Generations come and go. Lots of things change. One thing doesn’t change, though, and that is the pride the Sontag community has in its elementary school.
Barbara Holcomb’s family is in its fourth generation of Sontag Elementary School students. She said, “My parents attended Sontag when it was a one-room school. My siblings and I attended Sontag in the 1960s and 1970s. My kids attended Sontag in the 1990s and 2000s, and my granddaughter is at Sontag today. It has been the anchor for the community for 100 years and is an excellent school.”
Mary Cook’s family is another family to have had four generations of Sontag students. Her parents, Herman Woody and Daphne Mitchell Woody both attended Sontag as did Cook and her siblings. Cook’s children attended Sontag and all of her grandchildren at some time attended as well.
Cook’s family has a special attachment to Sontag Elementary School as it was her great-grandparents Joe Willis Woody and Mary Catherine Richards Woody, in addition to Lucy Wade, who in 1922, gave (for $5) five acres for the original school to be built upon. Cook said, “I was pretty proud of that, that they did that.” Since that time, Cook’s grandparents and father have sold sections of land for the school for much less than it was worth. Cook lives on property adjoining the school property.
The Woody family has lived in Sontag since before Franklin County existed Cook said, adding that Henry Woody came to the area in the 1700s.
Teresa Hodges worked in Pre-K at Sontag for 25.5 years and all three of her children went through school there. She retired a few years ago but still substitutes at the school, saying, “I can honestly say there is no better place than to be with children.”
Betty Hodges taught 1st grade at Sontag for 46 years, saying, “I just think the Lord sent me there.” She started in 1963 when the new building opened. When she stopped teaching in 2009, she began a decade of being a PALS (Peer-Assisted Learning Strategies) tutor. These days she helps her husband with the beef cattle at their 110 acre farm. She said her husband attended Sontag when it was still the old school.
The children were what made working at Sontag so special she said. “They were receptive, wanting to learn and just an inspiration.”
In being at Sontag for 56 years, Betty sees her former students throughout the county. She shared a story about being in a restaurant a few years ago and seeing a former student. When she went to pay her bill, she found it had been paid by the student. She said, “Things like that warm your heart.”
It’s not uncommon to have former students come back to the school to work. Sontag Elementary School Principal Gail Brendle said, “Autumn Hodges and Melinda Berger went here, and John Young’s father went here. Both John and Autumn work here now. Melinda Berger retired from here last year.”
Reading is so important at Sontag that it has become a big part of the 100-year celebration. A school-wide reading program was launched on October 28th as part of the school’s Trunk or Treat Festivities. Students and staff dressed up as their favorite book character or in attire representative of the 1920s.
That day at the Character Parade each student received a treat bag with goodies and a copy of Friendship According to Humphrey by Betty G. Birney to take home. Sontag has partnered with local businesses to set up selfie stations for the students to take pictures. Locations have included Sontag School, McDonalds, Dairy Queen (40 West) and Dollar General (Sontag). Still to come are Buddy’s BBQ the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 3 and El Rio the week of Dec. 6–11.
Each station has an envelope with a slip of paper in it for each child of the family attending the school. The slips are filled out and returned to the child’s homeroom teacher. The slips are put into weekly drawings for small prizes that have been donated by many area businesses.
Also, as an incentive, trivia questions are set up in the cafeteria for each day’s reading, and students have a chance at winning ice cream/prizes. Students were given a pacing schedule for reading at home. In addition to reading at home, the school promotes reading by having DEAR (Drop Everything And Read) times at school.
Brendle described the status of the reading program for the school’s 225 students by saying, “It is very exciting. We have given many prizes for correct answers to the trivia questions and for our selfie stations drawings.”
The importance of reading was stressed in information given to families at the introduction to the reading program. It said: “Participating in a school-wide reading program helps build a community of readers and a sense of belonging within our school. Families reading together help children listen better and longer, build larger vocabularies and develop a positive attitude about books and learning. When an entire school reads together, it generates excitement about reading and being part of a fun program.”
Another part of the school’s 100th birthday celebration has been virtual assemblies this fall where community leaders address the students and staff. Speakers have been Denny Robey, former principal for 27 years, Brenda Muse, director of curriculum and instruction for Franklin County Public Schools and former congressman Virgil Goode.
In Robey’s address, he described changes he had witnessed during his time at Sontag, such as the playground equipment and how it had vastly improved in safety over the years. He also shared about how the cafeteria was at one time called a “cafetorium” because it was a multi-purpose space with basketball goals and a portable stage as well serving as a place to eat.
He talked about how the building had expanded with mobile units and a six-room addition, now referred to as the Pod. A big change came he said with the addition of air conditioning to a building that had none for many years.
In describing his time at Sontag, Robey said, “My fondest memories of my time at Sontag always involved going into classrooms and working with children. I also especially enjoyed our assemblies when we were all together as a school community. We celebrated individual students for achievements, played games, had funny skits, had outdoor activities, sang songs and had lots of fun!”
As for the future of Sontag Elementary School Robey said, “I see continued success under the current great leadership of Gail Brendle.”
For more history on the school, see the school’s website.