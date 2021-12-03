Sontag Elementary School celebrates 100 years

The Woody family has lived in Sontag since before Franklin County existed Cook said, adding that Henry Woody came to the area in the 1700s.

Teresa Hodges worked in Pre-K at Sontag for 25.5 years and all three of her children went through school there. She retired a few years ago but still substitutes at the school, saying, “I can honestly say there is no better place than to be with children.”

Betty Hodges taught 1st grade at Sontag for 46 years, saying, “I just think the Lord sent me there.” She started in 1963 when the new building opened. When she stopped teaching in 2009, she began a decade of being a PALS (Peer-Assisted Learning Strategies) tutor. These days she helps her husband with the beef cattle at their 110 acre farm. She said her husband attended Sontag when it was still the old school.

The children were what made working at Sontag so special she said. “They were receptive, wanting to learn and just an inspiration.”

In being at Sontag for 56 years, Betty sees her former students throughout the county. She shared a story about being in a restaurant a few years ago and seeing a former student. When she went to pay her bill, she found it had been paid by the student. She said, “Things like that warm your heart.”