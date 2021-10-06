Upcoming library events

Rocky Mount Library

Listen & Do will be held on the second and fourth Fridays from 12-1 p.m. Listen to on-trend podcasts, socialize and do a self-directed craft. For adults. Free.

A Medicare 101 information sessions with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will be held on Oct. 12 from 10-11 a.m. and Nov. 9 from 10-11 a.m.

“Strong Men & Women in Virginia History, 2021” will be from Oct. 6-Nov. 6. This traveling exhibition by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy honors African Americans for their contributions to Virginia.

Mahjong classes will be held every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Games (with instruction) will be held every Tuesday from 1-4:30 p.m. All levels.

Genealogy Friends will meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to all and will include research tips.

A Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Gently used books will start at 25 cents.

Toddler Time for ages 0-5 will be on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.