Upcoming library events

Rocky Mount Library
Listen & Do will be held on the second and fourth Fridays from 12-1 p.m. Listen to on-trend podcasts, socialize and do a self-directed craft. For adults. Free.
A Medicare 101 information sessions with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will be held on Oct. 12 from 10-11 a.m. and Nov. 9 from 10-11 a.m.
“Strong Men & Women in Virginia History, 2021” will be from Oct. 6-Nov. 6. This traveling exhibition by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy honors African Americans for their contributions to Virginia.
Mahjong classes will be held every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Games (with instruction) will be held every Tuesday from 1-4:30 p.m. All levels.
Genealogy Friends will meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to all and will include research tips.
A Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Gently used books will start at 25 cents.
Toddler Time for ages 0-5 will be on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Story Time for ages 0-5 will be on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Westlake Library
Listen & Do will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 3-4 p.m. Listen to on-trend podcasts, socialize and do a self-directed craft. For adults.
A Medicare 101 information session with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will be held on Oct. 12 from 1-2 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 1-2 p.m.
Kids Paint Night will be held on Oct. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Using acrylics, ages 4-10 will paint a night sky featuring bats and a full moon. Sign up by Oct. 18 by calling 483-3098, opt. 2.
Story Time for Ages 0-5 will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.