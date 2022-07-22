Walk to End Poverty returns in September

The annual SML Walk to End Poverty will be held Sept. 17 at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. Organized by Lake Christian Ministries, proceeds will support programs and services that assist local neighbors struggling with poverty during this difficult time.

“The prolonged COVID pandemic, high gas and food prices and continued inflation have created an extraordinary increase in the number of families facing financial crisis in our local community,” said Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. “2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Lake Christian Ministries’ service to local families in need. LCM’s programs and services have historically helped vulnerable families through tough times and recent impacts to our economy require us to do more. Our current economic situation is affecting all of us; however, it is having a particularly devastating impact on families with limited means.”

Winters said in the first half of 2022, LCM has witnessed a significant increase in the number of new families receiving food from its food pantry and a 65% increase in the number of families seeking financial aid for housing and utilities. She said most of the individuals are working, however they are unable to meet current expenses plus unpaid rent and utility payments that built up during the pandemic. A year-long government suspension of housing evictions and utility terminations was lifted in January of 2022, resulting in record-high cases of evictions and utility terminations over the past six months.

“Lake Christian Ministries is one of the few rural nonprofits that works in a comprehensive way to stabilize families with food, financial aid, job assistance and community connections,” Winters added. “The walk is a fun family event that enables all of us to work together to make a difference for local families in need, while bringing much-needed awareness to our mission to impact poverty.”

Individual and team participants can register prior to the event by visiting the event website, www.smlwalktoendpoverty.com, and following the easy online instructions. The registration fee is $5 for participants 17 and under, and $10 for ages 18 and up. Donations can be made online at the event website.

Participants are encouraged to raise money by collecting donations from neighbors, friends, family members and co-workers who will support their involvement in the event. A pledge/donation form for team leaders and individuals collecting donations is available at LCM’s website, www.lakechristianministries.org under the SML Walk to End Poverty tab.

The event is sponsored by Capps Home Building Center and two anonymous donors. Supporting sponsors include Gilbert Law, LLC; Haywood’s Jewelers; Southside Electric Cooperative; Coley Law Firm; and other supportive businesses. Collectively these sponsors are offering a $30,000 Challenge for Today and Tomorrow in honor of LCM’s 30th anniversary year.

This challenge offers $1 for LCM’s much needed facility expansion efforts for every $1 donated by the community for LCM’s programs and services. The goal is to generate $30,000 for current programs and services to assist vulnerable families struggling with the economic crisis and $30,000 to expand LCM’s facilities through the Building Hope for Tomorrow Capital Campaign to better serve growing community needs this year and in the years to come.