Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 PM EDT Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Southwestern Bedford and Central Franklin CountiesWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving east at 25 mph and will impact the region until 10:00 PM EDT. Radar indicates wind gusts up to 40 mph.Affected Areas:Rocky MountFerrumMonetaPenhookBurnt ChimneyNorthwest Smith Mountain LakeGoodviewWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphFrequent cloud-to-ground lightning Impacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundLightning poses a risk to outdoor activities People are also reading… Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Mixed results in latest water quality testing at Smith Mountain Lake Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies FOIA documents reveal months of talks on 'Project Flash' in Franklin County Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer FIFA refereeing officer defends officials after Argentina-Egypt controversies Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought Rocky Mount water main work temporarily stopped for possible fuel leak Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing Franklin County School Board opens application process to fill vacant seat Trump speech alleges election weaknesses: 5 takeaways Safety Tips:Seek shelter inside a building if outdoorsAvoid being on the water at Smith Mountain LakeMove indoors or to a vehicle if you hear thunderWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions A drought emergency declaration may be next if the situation continues, which would prompt mandatory restrictions of non-essential water use. USDA disaster designations expand aid for Southside farmers The USDA expanded disaster assistance for Virginia farmers with emergency designations for spring freeze damage and drought, making producers … Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm