Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 2:20 PM EDT until WED 3:15 PM EDT Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds Expected Until 3:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of south central and southwestern Virginia. The storm, located near Ferrum, is moving east at 20 mph.Affected Areas:Southwestern Pittsylvania CountyThe City of MartinsvilleHenry CountySouthern Franklin CountyEastern Patrick CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphRadar-indicated hail threat with maximum size less than 0.75 inches Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesReduced visibility and ponding on roadways due to heavy rainMinor flooding in low-lying areas People are also reading… Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Postseason heartbreak helped bring back Virginia basketball's core of returners Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Bird-themed celebration this month at Smith Mountain Lake State Park Potato chip recall upgraded to highest risk over salmonella fears After impersonating police to confront Rocky Mount mayor, man gets jail time No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Former assistant principal takes lead role at Franklin County High School Former Ferrum, Georgia Tech football star Perdoni dies at 78 High heat, low lake levels made for a quiet Fourth at Smith Mountain Lake Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 11 opponent Stanford The gunpowder seizure that pushed Virginia toward war Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy buildingStay away from windowsAvoid driving through flooded roadsReport hail and wind damage to the National Weather ServiceWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until WED 2:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Wind Gusts and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden