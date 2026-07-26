Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 10:00 PM EDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Central Pittsylvania and Surrounding Areas Until 10 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 15 mph, impacting central Pittsylvania, south central Bedford, and southeastern Franklin counties. This storm is expected to continue until 10 PM EDT.Affected Areas:ChathamGretnaPenhookSagoSmith Mountain Lake State ParkClimaxPittsvilleWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 50 mphLocally heavy rain reducing visibilityPonding of water on roadwaysMinor flooding in low-lying areas Impacts: People are also reading… Appalachian Power again reducing water releases from SML amid drought Franklin County residents bash supervisors on data center discussions Governor visits Smith Mountain Lake to emphasize water conservation in drought Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer Mixed results in latest water quality testing at Smith Mountain Lake MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues FIFA refereeing officer defends officials after Argentina-Egypt controversies Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions FOIA documents reveal months of talks on 'Project Flash' in Franklin County Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Tuggle’s Gap restaurant reopens at historic roadside landmark Virginia's sexual and domestic violence agencies are struggling to meet demand After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundReduced visibility for driversIncreased risk of hydroplaningSafety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingDrivers should slow down and exercise cautionAvoid flooded roads and areas with standing waterWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Appalachian Power again reducing water releases from SML amid drought Appalachian Power is taking unprecedented steps to maintain the water level of Smith Mountain Lake as it continues to drop due to ongoing drou… Governor visits Smith Mountain Lake to emphasize water conservation in drought The Roanoke region and Southside are the hardest hit by the ongoing drought, Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in visit to Smith Mountain Lake. Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions A drought emergency declaration may be next if the situation continues, which would prompt mandatory restrictions of non-essential water use. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 8:32 PM EDT until SUN 9:30 PM EDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Potential Damage Until 9:30 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video Counties with the most gun deaths A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 16, 2026: Mix at Martin; Flying Squirrels Winter Festival; Rebuilding Monroe Ward A1 Minute! July 16, 2026: Mix at Martin; Flying Squirrels Winter Festival; Rebuilding Monroe Ward A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide