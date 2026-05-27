Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 2:30 PM EDT May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Impacting Eastern Franklin, Southern Bedford, and Northwest Pittsylvania CountiesWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 20 mph and will affect the area through 2:30 PM EDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9:00 PM EDT.Affected Areas:PenhookSouthern Smith Mountain LakeAjaxUnion HallNorth ShoreWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailLocally heavy rain reducing visibility Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objectsPonding of water on roadways and minor flooding in low-lying areasPotential for reduced visibility and hydroplaning while driving People are also reading… On Smith Mountain Lake, a long drought meets a busy holiday weekend Virginia Tech baseball gets NCAA bid, heading to Los Angeles Public access to globally rare flower at Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve Martinsville says personal data may have been exposed in cyberattack Mabry Mill restaurant set to reopen after years closed Smith Mountain Arts Council announces Photo Show winners VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County He spent decades in prison. How the botched murder case was uncovered NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Quick-acting witnesses thwart robbery at Virginia Walmart Charlottesville says reworked Lee statue can — not will — sit in a city park Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Franklin County approves budget, some funding still under discussion Ticks are especially bad right now. How to stay safe Safety Tips:Seek shelter inside a building if outdoorsDrive slowly and cautiously on wet roads to avoid hydroplaningAvoid areas with standing waterWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until WED 1:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Impacting Central Franklin County This Afternoon Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Southeastern Virginia Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute