Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM EDT Jun 22, 2026 Jun 22, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds Until 6:15 PM EDTWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 6:15 PM EDT. Thunderstorms are moving northeast at 45 mph.Affected Areas:Southeastern Roanoke CountyEast Central Floyd CountyWestern Henry CountyFranklin CountyPatrick CountyIncluding Rocky Mount, Stuart, Boones Mill, Copper Hill, Ferrum, Spencer, and BassettWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphPossible hail up to 0.75 inches in diameter Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesDowned trees and large limbs may cause travel disruptions People are also reading… Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake SML Lions Club awards scholarships to eight graduates Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent Pitt Town recognized for Rocky Mount Fest success No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Diamond Avenue residents ask for solutions to a longtime problem Corey Feldman hospitalized after medical emergency on flight Franklin County High School senior eager to teach farming to next generation Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 3 opponent, Maryland Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Furniture and a car highlight Joyous Junque yard sale this week in Moneta Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal Bedford County church seeks healing following Friday's wind-related tent collapse, death Casual drinker? You still have a 1 in 25 risk of dying, study says Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.Avoid windows during the storm.Report hail or wind damage to the National Weather Service when safe to do so.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bedford County church seeks healing following Friday's wind-related tent collapse, death MONETA — Eastlake Community Church came together for a service of "healing and hope" Sunday following a tragic mass casualty event during the … Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 6:14 PM EDT until MON 7:00 PM EDT Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds Expected Until 7 PM EDT Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! June 18, 2026: VMHC Illumination preview; Southside Speedway; Former Brickwood Barbecue purchased Sen. Lucas makes opening remarks at meeting of Senate Finance and Appropriations Sen. Lucas makes opening remarks at meeting of Senate Finance and Appropriations A1 Minute! June 15, 2026: Richmond SailFest; Elegba Folklore Society's ancestral night walk; Veritas Vineyard and Winery enters new chapter A1 Minute! June 15, 2026: Richmond SailFest; Elegba Folklore Society's ancestral night walk; Veritas Vineyard and Winery enters new chapter A1 Minute! June 12, 2026: Week in Virginia A1 Minute! June 12, 2026: Week in Virginia