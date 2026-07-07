Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:30 PM EDT Jul 7, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm to Impact Central Franklin County This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently affecting central Franklin County. The storm was located over Rocky Mount at 6:45 PM EDT and is moving southeast at 10 mph.Affected Areas:Rocky MountBoones MillFerrumCallawayWirtzBurnt ChimneyWhat to Expect:Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.Impacts: Potential for minor wind damage.Possible disruptions to outdoor activities.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Postseason heartbreak helped bring back Virginia basketball's core of returners Orange County announces Independence Day facility closures Former Ferrum, Georgia Tech football star Perdoni dies at 78 Bird-themed celebration this month at Smith Mountain Lake State Park Potato chip recall upgraded to highest risk over salmonella fears After impersonating police to confront Rocky Mount mayor, man gets jail time Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 11 opponent Stanford Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran The gunpowder seizure that pushed Virginia toward war No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake With state budget blessed, Stack advances Southern Virginia project Transgender people finding it hard to win at US Supreme Court Seek shelter indoors until the storm passes.Secure loose outdoor objects.Stay away from windows during high winds.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden