Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 7:45 AM EDT Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heavy Rainfall Affecting Morning Commute in VirginiaWhat’s Happening:Heavy showers and thunderstorms are moving through the New River and Roanoke Valleys into the foothills of Virginia until 7:30 AM. Expect significant rainfall during this period.Affected Areas:New River ValleyRoanoke ValleyFoothills of VirginiaWhat to Expect:Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour.Localized flooding in poor drainage areas, ditches, and urban zones. Impacts:Poor driving conditions due to water ponding on roads.Increased risk of hydroplaning. People are also reading… Mixed results in latest water quality testing at Smith Mountain Lake MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer Appalachian Power again reducing water releases from SML amid drought FIFA refereeing officer defends officials after Argentina-Egypt controversies Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount FOIA documents reveal months of talks on 'Project Flash' in Franklin County Rocky Mount water main work temporarily stopped for possible fuel leak Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought Governor visits Smith Mountain Lake to emphasize water conservation in drought 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing Safety Tips:Slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.Avoid driving through flooded areas.Stay alert for sudden changes in road conditions.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions A drought emergency declaration may be next if the situation continues, which would prompt mandatory restrictions of non-essential water use. Appalachian Power again reducing water releases from SML amid drought Appalachian Power is taking unprecedented steps to maintain the water level of Smith Mountain Lake as it continues to drop due to ongoing drou… Governor visits Smith Mountain Lake to emphasize water conservation in drought The Roanoke region and Southside are the hardest hit by the ongoing drought, Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in visit to Smith Mountain Lake. Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm