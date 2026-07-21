Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:30 PM EDT Jul 21, 2026 Jul 21, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of Henry and Franklin CountiesWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 30 mph and will impact northeastern Henry and southeastern Franklin counties through 5:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:Snow CreekLeatherwoodMountain ValleyFigsboroOak LevelWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 50 mphPea size hailImpacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown around Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure any loose outdoor items. People are also reading… Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount Mixed results in latest water quality testing at Smith Mountain Lake MLB power rankings: Red Sox win streak hits 13 as worst-to-first quest continues Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies FOIA documents reveal months of talks on 'Project Flash' in Franklin County Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer FIFA refereeing officer defends officials after Argentina-Egypt controversies Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought Rocky Mount water main work temporarily stopped for possible fuel leak Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing Franklin County School Board opens application process to fill vacant seat Trump speech alleges election weaknesses: 5 takeaways A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10:00 PM EDT for the region.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or thefranklinnewspost.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roanoke-area drought now in Va. emergency status, could lead to mandatory restrictions A drought emergency declaration may be next if the situation continues, which would prompt mandatory restrictions of non-essential water use. Special Weather Statement until MON 9:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Localized Flooding This Evening Special Weather Statement until MON 10:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Northwestern Pittsylvania and Surrounding Areas Until 10:30 PM EDT Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Southwestern Bedford and Central Franklin Counties USDA disaster designations expand aid for Southside farmers The USDA expanded disaster assistance for Virginia farmers with emergency designations for spring freeze damage and drought, making producers … Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm