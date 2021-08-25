Modern tools help explore historic barn

The staff at Booker T. Washington National Monument is using modern tools to get a closer look at one of the park’s oldest structures. The research is not only providing insight, but also access to new educational tools for the park.
Work began earlier this month to inspect the tobacco barn along the park’s Jack-O-Lantern trail. The barn is believed to have been built in 1894 shortly after the Burroughs family sold the property.
Michael Spencer with the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg has been overseeing the inspection work. He is an associate professor in the university’s department of historic preservation.
The work led by Spencer will provide a more accurate map of the state of the barn and what repairs may be needed. In addition to visual inspections, Spencer is able use tools to get a better idea of the inside of the logs to find any deterioration that may go unnoticed.
During one of his final inspections of the barn earlier this month, Spencer said he was surprised at its condition. “As I am looking at this, there is not a lot that needs to be replaced,” he said.
Some considerations that will be taken are the historical significance of some of the logs that make up the barn. While some logs have been replaced over the years by the park, there are some that remain from when the tobacco barn was originally built.
Senior park ranger Tim Sims said some of the logs in the barn may have been salvaged from other, much older structures, on the property at the time in 1894. Those logs would carry a much larger historical significance for the park with greater consideration on preservation.
“We use the period significance of the park as a guide,” Spencer said of how he analysis the tobacco barn and its logs to make recommendations on what should be replaced.
The tobacco barn consists of a variety of types of logs that would have been common in the nearby forests at the time. Spencer said he has seen a variety of white oak, locust, ash and pine logs that make up the structure. Some are now rarely found in the area, he said.
Park Superintendent Robin Snyder said plans are to make needed repairs to the tobacco barn sometime next year. She said the work by Spencer will be used as a guide to how to proceed.
“It will give use the blueprint of what we need to do,” Snyder said.
Spencer said he plans to take the information collected and work with students at the University of Mary Washington to make recommendations to the park. The work also will provide a 360 degree view of the tobacco barn that may one day be accessed through the park’s website. He said visitors may even be able to one day tour barn virtually online.