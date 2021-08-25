Modern tools help explore historic barn

The staff at Booker T. Washington National Monument is using modern tools to get a closer look at one of the park’s oldest structures. The research is not only providing insight, but also access to new educational tools for the park.

Work began earlier this month to inspect the tobacco barn along the park’s Jack-O-Lantern trail. The barn is believed to have been built in 1894 shortly after the Burroughs family sold the property.

Michael Spencer with the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg has been overseeing the inspection work. He is an associate professor in the university’s department of historic preservation.

The work led by Spencer will provide a more accurate map of the state of the barn and what repairs may be needed. In addition to visual inspections, Spencer is able use tools to get a better idea of the inside of the logs to find any deterioration that may go unnoticed.

During one of his final inspections of the barn earlier this month, Spencer said he was surprised at its condition. “As I am looking at this, there is not a lot that needs to be replaced,” he said.