Planning district to hold hazard mitigation meeting

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission is hosting a virtual public meeting May 4 at 6 p.m. to identify natural hazards such as floods, hurricanes and winter storms, and steps that can be taken to reduce damage in communities from those hazards.

Every five years, the planning district commission uses input from the communities it serves to update its multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. The plan was last updated in Nov. 2016.

The West Piedmont Planning District includes Franklin, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties, as well as the cities of Danville and Martinsville and the Town of Rocky Mount.

Members of the community also are invited to take a 10-minute, online survey to share their concerns about various hazards, how they receive communications about those hazards and their preferred communication method.

More information about the West Piedmont Planning District Commission’s hazard mitigation plan, including details about the May 4 meeting and the online survey, is at wppdc.org/hazard-mitigation-plan.