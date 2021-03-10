Program gives back to veterans

A Rocky Mount Navy veteran has received a new roof courtesy of an alliance formed between Owens Corning, Vinton Roofing and Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County.

Representatives of Vinton Roofing began working on the home Monday, tearing off old shingles and replacing them, all at no cost to the homeowner.

The repairs were made possible through the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project, which has replaced more than 225 roofs for deserving veterans across the United States.

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County identified the veteran, who declined to be named or interviewed for this story, and Owens Corning supplied the materials.

As an Owens Corning Platinum-Preferred roofing company, Vinton Roofing was asked to perform the installation.

“Owens Corning reached out to us to see if we wanted to be a part of it, and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Jason Webb, general manager at Vinton Roofing. “We were honored to do it. Vinton Roofing has always liked to give back to the community. We’re really excited to be a part of this. We’re also honored to work with Habitat and Owens Corning.”