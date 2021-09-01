 Skip to main content
PWL holds second stop on tour
PWL holds second stop on tour

PWL Photo

Lieutenant Scott Smith accepted the donation from Black Water Junction owner, Trey Seneff as firefighter David Perdue looks on. Also pictured representing the tour include, first place winner in the professional division, Cole Krause from Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; fourth place winner in the professional division Brian Rehn from Tampa, Fla.; Erica Tibbs from Union Hall, and Travis Belsito from Holmes Beach, Fla.

 Courtesy of Melba Seneff

The Professional Wakeskate League (PWL) held the second stop of their inaugural season tour at a local wake park, Black Water Junction. The event was hosted by owner, Trey Seneff, and featured wakeskate athletes from across the country. The contest consisted of three different divisions: women, amateur and professional. Seneff placed second in the professional division.

The Professional Wakeskate League has developed a program called “PWL Cares.” They hope to raise money for a local charity at each stop throughout their tour. For the stop at Black Water Junction Wake Park, the league worked with Seneff and decided to raise funds for the local volunteer fire department. Volunteers from the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department came out to the contest to enjoy the festivities, cooked BBQ, and hosed down some of the athletes as they rode past.

Together with the BBQ plate proceeds, the donations and a raffle, PWL Cares raised $1,654 for the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

