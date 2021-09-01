PWL holds second stop on tour

The Professional Wakeskate League (PWL) held the second stop of their inaugural season tour at a local wake park, Black Water Junction. The event was hosted by owner, Trey Seneff, and featured wakeskate athletes from across the country. The contest consisted of three different divisions: women, amateur and professional. Seneff placed second in the professional division.

The Professional Wakeskate League has developed a program called “PWL Cares.” They hope to raise money for a local charity at each stop throughout their tour. For the stop at Black Water Junction Wake Park, the league worked with Seneff and decided to raise funds for the local volunteer fire department. Volunteers from the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department came out to the contest to enjoy the festivities, cooked BBQ, and hosed down some of the athletes as they rode past.