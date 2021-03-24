Rocky Mount Rotary Club to present fireworks show

After a one-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount’s Independence Festival is set to return, albeit in a socially distanced way. Because of health and safety concerns, along with the current restrictions with events from Gov. Ralph Northam, this year’s event, scheduled for July 2, will feature a fireworks show only.

“Our Festival Committee and our Club felt that it was in everyone’s best interest to offer only fireworks this year,” said Lisa Schenk, festival committee chair. “While we all want to celebrate being together as we have in the past, there is still too much uncertainty to have a full festival this year. We hope to return to a full festival in 2022.”

Incoming Club President Joey Cornwell shared, “We as a Club wanted to host this year’s event the second we canceled the Festival in 2020. While it is not a full festival, we all get an opportunity to join as a community, celebrate our Nation’s Independence, and watch some Fireworks!”

July also marks the Club’s 70th anniversary of its founding – July 9, 1951.

The club is currently soliciting sponsors of the annual event. Anyone interested can contact Lisa Schenk at rockymountrotaryclub@outlook.com for more information.

Raffle tickets for cash prizes will be sold leading up to the Independence Day Festival and will be available for sale in April. Tickets are $50 each and the cash prizes will be $2,500, $1,000, and three $500 prizes. Tickets can be purchased through any member of the club or by emailing rockymountrotaryclub@outlook.com.