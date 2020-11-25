 Skip to main content
Sea Tow continues tradition of collecting toys for kids
Sea Tow continues tradition of collecting toys for kids

Sea Tow - SML toy drive

Sea Tow—SML captains show off the toys donated during last year’s toy drive.

Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake is asking for the public’s help with collecting new unwrapped toys to be donated to Lake Christian Ministries’ A Child’s Christmas program.

Toys will be distributed by Lake Christian Ministries to local children in need. Sea Tow—SML has supported A Child’s Christmas since 2009.

Volunteers plan to have a boat at local Dollar General Stores where they will collect new toys from customers. Due to COVID-19, there will be no costumed characters this year or Merry Christmas hugs. Despite the change, toy collections will continue to bring joy to less fortunate children.

Weather permitting, Sea Tow will collect toys from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Nov. 28 at Dollar General (Eastlake), 1017 Diamond Hill Road, Moneta

Nov. 29 at Dollar General (Scruggs), 2180 Bluewater Drive, Moneta

Dec. 5 at Dollar General (near Westlake Corner), 90 Scruggs Road, Moneta

Dec. 6 at Dollar General at 12657 Old Franklin Turnpike, Union Hall

Dollar General Stores also have toy boxes available for donations through Dec. 7.

For more information, call Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake Capt. Rick Ellett at 719-5555.

