Y turns into a virtual learning classroom

Virtual learning has become a source of great stress to some Franklin County parents and students, but the Franklin County Family YMCA has stepped up to help.
Students in grades pre-K through age 13 have been receiving assistance from Y staff with completing their daily virtual assignments.
“A lot of these parents who are working full time cannot get their studies done with their kids,” said Jamie Stump, school-age child care coordinator at the Y. “When I say they are doing a lot of work, they truly are.”
So, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Stump and other members of the YMCA’s staff are working individually with more than 45 students a day, to make sure assignments are completed and students are keeping up with their work.
YMCA staff have turned the Y into a makeshift school. Studios and sections of the gym have been converted into classrooms and student space.
“We are basically teaching them,” Stump said. “We’ve been able to focus completely on the kids. The little ones have really short attention spans and they are really struggling. They are just learning how to use and navigate computers. You really have to sit down with them and go through each and every module with them to make sure they are getting what they need from their teachers’ lessons.”
Teacher assistants from Franklin County Public Schools have also been on hand to assist with learning and any questions students may have.
“The teachers put all their work on the students’ Chromebooks, and we help each individual child to get their work done every day,” Stump said. “And, for the most part, we are getting it done. It’s taken a month or so for us to really get in the groove and to get a good routine going. We want to do a good job. We want the parents to be happy and the kids to be learning and still growing and succeeding.”
Local businesses and community members have also stepped up to help the Y in their mission to keep children learning.
Stump said the Y has received donations of food from Little Caesars, Buddy’s BBQ, El Rio and others.
“Everybody really has come together and tried to make the best out of a stinky situation,” Stump said.
Wireless Zone, Verizon Authorized Retailer in Kroger Plaza donated five hot spots to the YMCA to help boost internet service for students learning virtually.
“The Wi-Fi in our building is pretty awful, so to get the five hot spots was amazing,” Stump said. “Imaging trying to get 45 Chromebooks online simultaneously.”
Chris Beckner, business development manager for Wireless Zone, said his store is still operating at full capacity, and he is happy to help the students at the YMCA.
“We want to help the community and, right now, with everything that’s going on, there are a lot of people in need out there,” Beckner said. “We’ve been very fortunate, and a lot of businesses and families have not been so fortunate. So, anything we can do to help give back to the community that has made us so successful, we’re going to do that.”
Stump said she and the Y staff are doing all they can to help out during a hard time.
“I feel for the kids, the parents and the schools,” she said. “The schools are doing the best they can. People have no idea what the school system is having to do to make sure these kids are somewhat successful. Right now, it’s very, very hard. We’re operating one day at a time and on a prayer.”
More information about the YMCA’s school-age child care is available by contacting Stump at 489-9622.
