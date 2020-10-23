Y turns into a virtual learning classroom

Teacher assistants from Franklin County Public Schools have also been on hand to assist with learning and any questions students may have.

“The teachers put all their work on the students’ Chromebooks, and we help each individual child to get their work done every day,” Stump said. “And, for the most part, we are getting it done. It’s taken a month or so for us to really get in the groove and to get a good routine going. We want to do a good job. We want the parents to be happy and the kids to be learning and still growing and succeeding.”

Local businesses and community members have also stepped up to help the Y in their mission to keep children learning.

Stump said the Y has received donations of food from Little Caesars, Buddy’s BBQ, El Rio and others.

“Everybody really has come together and tried to make the best out of a stinky situation,” Stump said.

Wireless Zone, Verizon Authorized Retailer in Kroger Plaza donated five hot spots to the YMCA to help boost internet service for students learning virtually.

“The Wi-Fi in our building is pretty awful, so to get the five hot spots was amazing,” Stump said. “Imaging trying to get 45 Chromebooks online simultaneously.”