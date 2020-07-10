Take life 'one bite at at time' when dealing with big challenges

It seems like there are plenty of hard times going around. So, we talked about that in church last week. How can we hang in there and deal with the big stuff? As I thought about people dealing with obstacles, I quickly thought of Rhonda Foulds. You might be wondering, “Who is that?” Well, let me tell you.
A couple of months ago I signed up for a virtual run through Tennessee. The idea was that you would run wherever you were and run through Tennessee virtually at the same time. It was a nearly 635-mile journey one way. There was also a Facebook group for the participants. I tried to keep up with that group so I would always have the most up-to-date information. As it turned out, the group was full of people with interesting lives and stories.
Rhonda Foulds was one of those people I read about. She is not all that old, but is dealing with a difficult disease. She has had Parkinson’s disease for several years. It seems to have on and off periods. It gets worse and it gets a little better. On June 14, she wrote that she had been through six brain surgeries to help with the condition, but that a recent medication change was the toughest thing she had endured. Along with her post, she put up a video of her walking through her hallway at home. It took her a long time to just take a few steps.
I wondered what she was doing in the race across Tennessee. I found out that she was doing the same thing as me: running when she could and walking when that was the only option, except she was walking much slower than me. At best she could cover 2 or 3 miles per day. Still, she wouldn’t give up. She wrote, “I can still make it.”
I was befuddled by Rhonda and others like her in the group. Another woman got up and ran 4.5 miles, went to chemotherapy and then ran another 4.5 miles. How were these people doing it? How were they overcoming huge obstacles to cover the same distance that I was covering?
I thought about that for a while and suddenly I remembered something that a guy named Bradley asked me several years ago. He said, “Pastor Matt, how do you eat an elephant?” For the life of me I couldn’t figure out the answer. My first guess was, “Barbecued.” He said, “One bite at a time.” That is part of how those people were going up against their giants and conquering them: one little bit at a time. One step at a time.
Jesus said something remarkably similar when he was talking about worrying. In Matthew 6:34 (NRSV) he said, “So do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring worries of its own. Today’s trouble is enough for today.” That is a powerful lesson for whatever we are going through in life. You might be struggling with an illness of your own, a difficult job, a broken relationship, or bills that are piling up. How will you get through it all? By the grace of God, you will get through it one bite at a time.