When we were children many of us played a game called “Freeze Tag.” One person would chase the rest around a yard and when touched you had to “freeze” in position. The only way to “unfreeze” was to be touched by another team member. Fear has a way of freezing us in life. Wherever fear touches us we freeze in that place. That frozen position can last for years. In some cases it can become a form of trauma. Where are the “frozen” places in our lives? Where are the places fear has control? We need to be “unfrozen” by the touch of the Lord. The writer of Psalm 56 speaks to this struggle with fear and how the Lord can free us by his touch.

Psalm 56: 3-4

“When I am afraid I put my trust in you.

In God, whose word I praise,

In God I trust: I shall not be afraid.

What can flesh do to me?”

The writer may have been David, the future King of Israel. The occasion was being under the control of the King of Gath. He thought he was going to be killed. He faces the fact that he has fear. Sometimes our greatest struggle with fear is that we don’t want to face the reality that we fear. We will never get over fear until we face our fears. The writer determines that he will trust in the Lord when he faces fear. He will not face fear alone. The sense of being alone with fear is what defeats us. The word trust in the Hebrew language means to attach oneself to another. When Jesus said, “Follow me,” he was calling for the future disciples to attach themselves to him. They would have many opportunities to fear. But they would face every challenge with Jesus. In fact, every challenge of fear was equally an opportunity to trust. Someone has observed, “ We exchange a constant anxiety for a confident expectation.” Instead of living in the fear of dread we can live in the joy of expectation that the Lord is going to accomplish his purpose.

The writer says he will place his trust in God. The Hebrew name for God used here speaks of God’s strength. This name first appears in Genesis as part of the creation narrative. God created with purpose in mind. God has a purpose he is working through the situation that is causing the fear. Trust means we believe for his purpose even when we do not understand it. We will often not comprehend his purpose. As I trust the character of God through the fear life moves according to his creative purpose. We have to trust his character not all the “Whys” of what he is doing. If we wait on the answers to, “Why God” we will wait a long time and will probably not ever fully understand. Meanwhile fear will have its way with us.

The writer says he will trust “In God whose word I praise.” We attach ourselves to God by attaching ourselves to his word. Like the ingredients in a cake, “bake” the word of God into your life. This will grow trust. The word is the means God uses to “unfreeze us” and set us free from fear. The Lord wants to set you free from fear. He wants to “unfreeze” you! Use his word the Bible for that to happen. The Psalm 23 and John 14 are great places to start. May you live a life of trust not in the bondage of fear.