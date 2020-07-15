Can this rift be healed through conversation?

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines graffiti as “usually unauthorized writing or drawing on a public surface.”
If this definition of graffiti holds true, why were the organizers of the July 4 Chalk It Up event given permission from the Town of Rocky Mount to write messages in rainbow-colored chalk along the bridge and North Main Street? And if they were granted permission, why weren’t organizers told the messages would be removed just 72 hours later?
In a July 8 post to its Facebook page, the town said it had received “several calls and emails” for and against the chalk messages. Furthermore, the town attempted to explain why the chalk messages were removed by town officials.
“[W]e don’t allow graffiti to remain as it encourages more,” the post read. “Our normal policy is to remove graffiti right away, but given the protest and first amendment issues raised, we gave it time.”
Instead of letting Mother Nature do the trick, the town took matters into its own hands, but at what cost? Certainly it cost time and personnel resources to remove the graffiti, but there’s a larger cost at stake here.
Previous protests in front of the Franklin County Courthouse and the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market seemingly were welcomed and accepted. There was even a video posted to social media showing Rocky Mount Police Department officers dancing with the protesters.
So what happened? What was the difference between the June 3 event and this one just a month later? What spurred those calls and emails asking town officials to remove the messages?
The most predominant message, “When hate is loud, love must be louder,” was written in large rainbow-colored block letters. There was also one that read “Be the change.” Were these the ones that residents found inflammatory?
Or maybe it was this one: “White feelings should never be held in higher regard than black lives!” or the Malcom X quote: “You can’t separate peace from freedom.”
Rather than go into details, the town, in its post, cited a commitment to keeping the streets and town-owned property neat and clean.
“We have a duty to the community as a whole to keep the streets and public grounds not only safe but clean,” the post read. “The solution is a bit of tolerance. Tolerance for those asking to be heard and tolerance for the Town’s actions in keeping a clean and safe community.”
If we truly want to express tolerance, as well as appreciate and accept our differences, can we as a community come together to have a dialogue rather than hashing out a war of words or messages written in non-permanent chalk?
What’s truly missing here is the power of communication. It’s a two-way street, and while all of us have our differences of opinion, there’s nothing more satisfying than sitting down together and discussing the issues at hand peacefully.
Let’s hope that instead of ordering messages of peace, love and equality to be removed, town officials and protesters can come together and help unify what now has been perceived to be a deep divide in this community.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!