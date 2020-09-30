CDC guidance should be based on science, not politics

Confusion is making us sick. On Sept. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on its website that suggested aerosol transmission might be one of the “most common” ways COVID-19 is spread.

That following Monday, Sept. 21, the information was removed and replaced with this statement: “A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the updated language will be posted.”

Why is this important? Because if this virus is spread through aerosol transmission (aerosol particles are smaller than respiratory droplets, can linger in the air, move with air currents and can travel farther than 6 feet) that means we might have to take more precautions.

There was also the CDC’s reversal on whether people who have been exposed to the virus should get tested. Initially, the agency said people who had been exposed don’t have to get tested. Now CDC guidance recommends testing for people who have known exposure in order to stop the virus from spreading.