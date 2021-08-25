To the editor: Hypocrites in power

Why do we elect hypocrites

Why do people keep electing hypocrites into powerful positions that control our lives but do not them in their ivory towers.

Example 1.. For years we were told smoking was dangerous and bad for our health, second and third hand smoke was also bad.

The surgeon General puts his warning out, they raised prices so we would quit, even designated areas to smoke and not. They were concerned for our health (yea right), but now they don’t care what happens if they can get votes and tax dollars from it.

Too many certain individuals were being arrested for marijuana and our jails were getting crowded, so what the heck, let’s make it legal, release all the offenders and to hell with people’s health and what might happen.

The states will make a lot in tax revenues and who cares what else happens, we’ll get ours.

So now in a few years lets do the same to cocaine, oops let’s not wait years. Biden proposes to lessen the sentences of cocaine criminals now. We don’t have a drug problem in this country so why not make them all legal !

Second: I had my doubts another time when we sent 1.5 billion dollars to Iran so they wouldn’t make a nuke, are you kidding me!