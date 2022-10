RELIGION CALENDAR

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Revival at First Baptist Church will be celebrated each Wednesday in November leading up to the 140th Church Anniversary which is November 20, 2022. Guest minister for the 1st Wednesday is Dr. Tyrone Brandon, Senior Pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, Norfolk, VA and Current President of the Va. Baptist State Convention. Service begins at 7 p.m. Host pastor is Rev. Christopher Coates.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Revival at First Baptist Church will be celebrated each Wednesday in November leading up to the 140th Church Anniversary which is November 20, 2022. Guest minister for the 2nd Wednesday is Dr. Cynthia Hale, Senior Pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, Decatur, GA and Current President of the Hampton Ministers’ Conference. Service begins at 7 p.m. Host pastor is Rev. Christopher Coates.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Revival at First Baptist Church will be celebrated each Wednesday in November leading up to the 140th Church Anniversary which is November 20, 2022. Guest minister for the 3rd Wednesday is Dr. William Lee, Pastor Emeritus of Loudon Avenue Christian Church, Roanoke, VA. Service begins at 7 p.m. Host pastor is Rev. Christopher Coates.