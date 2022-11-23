52-point, 2nd-half scoring surge propels Panthers

FERRUM—Ferrum College turned a one-point lead at intermission into a 24-point spread at game’s end by tallying 52 points in the second stanza for an 83-59 rout of Methodist (N.C.) University Sunday in a non-conference men’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (2-2) squared their record with the win, while the Monarchs (0-4) failed for the fourth time to achieve their first win of the 2022-2023 campaign.

Ferrum led 31-30 at halftime, then outscored Methodist, 52-29, after the break.

The Panthers held a nine-point, 27-18 edge with 6:36 left in the first half after Tahli Oden swished two free throws.

The Monarchs answered with a 12-2 run to move in front by a point, 30-20, with 41 seconds to play, but their lead was. short-lived as Calvin Washington converted a lay-up 16 seconds later.

Oden with a jumper and a free throw and Washington with a jumper combined to produce the first five points of the second half.

Ferrum led by 27 points, 77-50, with 2:40 remaining after an Oden basket.

Methodist placed three players in double figures: Coe Clayton with 12 points and Brone Brinson and Montell Moore each with 11.

T.J. East pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with six points.

Ferrum featured a quartet of double-figure scorers: Oden with 17 points, Johnny Franklin with 16 points, Washington with double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds and Ayden Gamble with 11 points.

Also, Alfredo Abel-Rivera grabbed 10 rebounds and netted seven points.

Ferrum returns to action today for a 2 p.m. non-conference matinee against Greensboro (N.C.) College.