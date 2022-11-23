 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

52-point, 2nd-half scoring surge propels Panthers

52-point, 2nd half scoring surge propels Panthers

Ayden Gamble (No. 3) and a Ferrum College teammate greet each other during pre-game introductions prior to the tip off of a recent non-conference game contested at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

 Steven Marsh

FERRUM—Ferrum College turned a one-point lead at intermission into a 24-point spread at game’s end by tallying 52 points in the second stanza for an 83-59 rout of Methodist (N.C.) University Sunday in a non-conference men’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (2-2) squared their record with the win, while the Monarchs (0-4) failed for the fourth time to achieve their first win of the 2022-2023 campaign.

Ferrum led 31-30 at halftime, then outscored Methodist, 52-29, after the break.

The Panthers held a nine-point, 27-18 edge with 6:36 left in the first half after Tahli Oden swished two free throws.

The Monarchs answered with a 12-2 run to move in front by a point, 30-20, with 41 seconds to play, but their lead was. short-lived as Calvin Washington converted a lay-up 16 seconds later.

People are also reading…

Oden with a jumper and a free throw and Washington with a jumper combined to produce the first five points of the second half.

Ferrum led by 27 points, 77-50, with 2:40 remaining after an Oden basket.

Methodist placed three players in double figures: Coe Clayton with 12 points and Brone Brinson and Montell Moore each with 11.

T.J. East pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with six points.

Ferrum featured a quartet of double-figure scorers: Oden with 17 points, Johnny Franklin with 16 points, Washington with double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds and Ayden Gamble with 11 points.

Also, Alfredo Abel-Rivera grabbed 10 rebounds and netted seven points.

Ferrum returns to action today for a 2 p.m. non-conference matinee against Greensboro (N.C.) College.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 12 NFL picks